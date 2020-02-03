Marathon Health Ranked #1 Worksite Healthcare Services Provider

"Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment" said Adam Gale, president, KLAS. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

In the Value and Performance Overview, Marathon Health scored an A with a 98 percent satisfaction rating. The report states, "Viewed as a strong partner, Marathon Health is the clear performance leader in this market. Clients report decreased insurance costs, positive health outcomes (including improved management of weight and chronic conditions), and high satisfaction with the firm's wellness and lifestyle coaching and proactive approach to employee health."

"Our designation as Best in KLAS for worksite health services is a reflection of the partnerships we have with our customers in working together to transform healthcare," said Jerry Ford, CEO, Marathon Health. "To achieve a 100 percent Loyalty score confirms our commitment to helping our customers achieve the Triple Aim of lower cost of care, improved health outcomes and satisfied patients across the entire eligible population."

Marathon Health was ranked highest among all vendors for strategic expertise. According to the report Marathon Health clients appreciate the firm's strategic help, such as their willingness to stay on top of the newest technology and offer a holistic approach. They note that Marathon Health considers factors other firms do not, such as social and economic determinants of health. Additionally, the company is praised for communication, focus on keeping employees healthy, and regular, detailed reports on financials and employee health. Clients report increased employee morale and benefits satisfaction and high savings compared to traditional health plans.

One Marathon Health customer said, "The full investment of our risk-management program ensures that our rate of inflation is half the national average. Marathon Health really helps us reduce our risk factors, and that is incredibly strategic. They are actually the most significant cost-avoidance initiative we have right now."

OurHealth, which recently announced a strategic combination with Marathon Health, was the only other vendor in the report to achieve an A in the Value and Performance Overview. Evaluated separately, OurHealth was recognized for its strong client partnerships, tangible results, and flexible service offerings. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm and existing investor in Marathon Health, is the majority shareholder of the combined organization.

Robbert Vorhoff, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at General Atlantic, added, "We are honored by KLAS' recognition of both Marathon Health and OurHealth. The combined company stands strongly positioned, and I know the team is fully committed to delivering high-quality results for our valued clients, in addition to continuing to innovate employer-based healthcare."

To access the full 2020 Best in KLAS report, click here: https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health offers a proven solution for helping employers and unions reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of onsite primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, and disease management for high cost chronic conditions. Founded by Richard E. Tarrant in 2005, Marathon Health supports its care model with digital medical content, interactive diet and fitness tools, a personal health record, and a proprietary electronic medical record to manage care. Earlier this year, Marathon Health announced a strategic combination with OurHealth, a provider of employer-sponsored healthcare to organizations of all sizes via its onsite and nearsite primary care clinics. To learn more about Marathon Health, visit www.marathon-health.com. To learn more about OurHealth, visit www.ourhealth.org.

About KLAS

Driven by a mission to improve the world's healthcare, KLAS is a healthcare-focused research firm whose data helps provider, payer, and employer organizations make informed software and services decisions. Powered by insights and experiences discovered in the 25,000+ interviews that KLAS conducts with these organizations each year, KLAS' work creates transparency in the healthcare market and acts as a catalyst for software vendors and services firms.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

