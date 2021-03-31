Marathon Health Welcomes New Executives to Accomplished Leadership Team

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, ranked the No. 1 provider of worksite health services two years running by KLAS research, today announces the appointments of Jeff Wells MD, Michael Van Atter, Mandy Berman and Matt Weissert to new senior leadership positions on the company's executive team. These industry veterans will help drive Marathon Health's ongoing growth and expansion efforts by delivering on the company's core mission of improving the healthcare experience, producing health plan savings for employers and providing superior health outcomes for patients.

Jeff Wells MD – CEO & co-founder

Jeff Wells MD, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marathon Health. Wells succeeds Jerry Ford who retired as Chief Executive Officer but will remain a Board member and strategic advisor. Wells is an industry leader who is passionate about reinventing healthcare to be more accessible, affordable, and effective. He joined Marathon Health as president in 2020, as part of the company's merger with OurHealth. In that role, Wells was responsible for clinical operations, account management, data and analytics, and technology and was instrumental in the overall integration of the two companies.

Previously, Wells served as co-founder and president of OurHealth where he helped develop the country's only community-based Network of employer-sponsored primary care centers. Before OurHealth, Wells honed his policy making and planning expertise in the Indiana State government as the youngest executive to manage the state's $5 billion Medicaid healthcare program.

A primary care physician and entrepreneur by training, Wells' mission today is to build on Marathon Health's exceptional culture and continue to be a provider and employer of choice for those seeking a healthcare opportunity that truly challenges the status quo and delivers life-changing experiences for patients.

Michael Van Atter – CFO

An accomplished financial professional, Van Atter joins Marathon Health as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Van Atter and his team will drive the company's financial strategy including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax strategy, compliance and risk management. As a senior executive he will also partner across the organization to promote growth and an investment in people and culture.

Before joining Marathon Health, Van Atter served as CFO at Vein Clinics of America where he was responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, managed care contracting, and development. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership positions at Surgical Care Affiliates, an ambulatory surgery center management company, where he served as CFO of the West Division for several years.

Mandy Berman – COO

Berman joined Marathon Health as executive vice president of operations in 2020 and has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. As COO, she will lead operational strategy, account management, process engineering, centralized member services and health center operations with the goal of delivering continuous improvement for Marathon Health ambassadors, patients and clients.

Before joining Marathon Health, Berman was Chief Operating Officer at 42 North Dental, a support organization for dental practices in New England. Prior to that, she was Chief Administrative Officer for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, a leading provider of employer-sponsored work/life and early education solutions where she was responsible for two product lines, technology strategy and shared services including contact center support.

Matt Weissert – SVP Client & Care Team Experience

A seasoned healthcare operations and business development professional, Weissert joins Marathon Health as Senior Vice President of Client & Care Team Experience. In this role, Weissert will lead account management and health center operations, a major focus for the high-growth company.

Prior to joining Marathon Health, Weissert led Operations and Customer Success at Hazel Health, a Bain Capital-backed, privately-held company dedicated to using technology to provide healthcare to children across the U.S. Before that, he led operations, business development and client management at Paladina Health where he increased profitability, reduced losses and managed funding and M&A activities including the acquisition of Activate Healthcare and sale of Paladina to NEA. He also held leadership positions at DaVita and GE Healthcare and is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

"Marathon Health is in a unique position to fundamentally change healthcare delivery in the U.S., and our entire executive team is thrilled to be heading up that mission," said Jeff Wells MD, CEO & co-founder of Marathon Health. "The company has already saved U.S. employers more than $1 billion in healthcare costs by producing better health outcomes for their employees – but we can do even more. This past year highlighted that innovation is desperately needed in our healthcare system. Relationship-based primary care that gives more time for providers to get to know their patients, provides increased access in-person and virtually, and integrates health coaching and behavioral health is not a 'nice to have", it's 'must-have' if we want healthier outcomes – and Marathon Health is dedicated to leading the way."

Over the past 12 months, Marathon Health has become a vital resource for private and public sector employers as they manage the changes brought about by COVID including the need for onsite vaccination of essential workers, first responders, and frontline employees. Marathon Health is helping employers navigate changing federal, state and county rules across the 43 states in which they operate, while reducing complications from coordinating with hospitals, pharmacies, and other third parties for vaccination distribution by providing onsite vaccination options. The company is also providing vaccine education, support and alternatives for employers considering mandated vaccination, and comprehensive data management and tracking to conduct outreach, manage distribution, and log outcomes.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health, for everyone. We partner with employers around the United States to provide a modern approach to healthcare that truly meets employees' needs while saving money. We do this through a combination of onsite, Network and virtual health centers that integrate the best practices of advanced primary care, analysis and assessment, coaching and advocacy, behavioral health, occupational health, physical therapy, and chronic condition management independent of any hospital system or specialty network. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

