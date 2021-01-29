Marathon Lockout of St. Paul Park Refinery Teamsters Enters Second Week

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host a call Monday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. ET to update investors and analysts of the ongoing lockout by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) of unionized workers at the company's St. Paul Park refinery. Nearly 200 workers at the St. Paul Park refinery, represented by Teamsters Local 120, were locked out of the facility on Friday, January 22 following a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike and unconditional offer to return to work.

Teamster representatives will provide an update on the status and issues at the mediation table, recent customer losses, and potential fuel supply constraints for regional Speedway and Marathon service stations. Representatives will also discuss safety hazards to employees and the surrounding community of the St. Paul Park refinery caused by the lockout.

The St. Paul Park refinery is a key Speedway supplier across the midwestern United States. Marathon agreed to sell its gas retail operations to Seven & I Holdings in August 2020 for $21 billion, pending U.S. antitrust approval.

Interested parties may contact Dan Willett of the Teamsters Capital Strategies Department to register for Friday's investor call at [email protected]. Dial-in information will be provided to registered attendees.

WHAT: Teamsters Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Seven & I Holdings, Co. LTD Investor Conference Call



WHEN: Monday, Feb. 1, 2020, 12 p.m. (ET)



REGISTRATION: Email Dan Willett ([email protected]) to register for the call.

Dial-in information will be provided after registration.

