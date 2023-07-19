Marc LaPierre Moves into Director of Operations Role, Two New Team Members at McCann in Boston

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann is pleased to announce the promotion of Marc LaPierre to Director of Operations in the Boston location. Originally hired as a Site Foreman back in 2017, Marc quickly moved into a Senior Project management role in 2018. Since that time Marc has been instrumental as a project and program manager for some of McCann's largest and most successful projects.

Marc LaPierre (center), Donald Edgecomb (left), and Zach Hartling (right) all have new roles at McCann's Boston office.
Marc is excited to take the Operational reigns in Boston, stating in his recognizable humble manner, "This position is the outcome of the faith I have in our guys in the field every day and our trust in one another. This incredibly talented Boston team is what motivates me to improve a little every day."

Tom Treichel, President and Chief Operating Officer of McCann, speaks highly of LaPierre: "Marc displays the leadership skills and understanding of our brand that exemplifies how we treat our people and customers."

McCann Systems has also added two talented staff members to the Boston regional team. Donald Edgecomb has joined as a Senior Project Manager, and Zach Hartling has taken on a Field Application Engineer role. Donald, a US Navy veteran, has his PMP and CTS-I, adding to a decorated Boston roster. Zach has tuned AV systems around the globe and is also the proud holder of his CTS, Dante, Smart Graphics & Biamp certifications. Both have nearly a decade of professional audiovisual experience and have already made an impact for McCann.

About McCann:

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator, specializing in creating innovative and immersive solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. With a wealth of expertise and a commitment to exceptional customer service, McCann Systems delivers cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. For more information, visit www.mccannsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:
Matt Wilson
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
980-258-2390

SOURCE McCann Systems

