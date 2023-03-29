March Networks Announces New Subscription Service That Expands Loss Prevention and Business Analysis Capabilities for Customers

Searchlight Cloud's customizable, cloud-based POS reports and dashboards offer wealth of new business data to retail, QSR and C-Store businesses

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to introduce Searchlight Cloud, the next generation of its best-selling loss prevention and data analytics platform with enhanced reporting capabilities.

March Networks Searchlight Cloud is a highly flexible software platform that combines point-of-sale (POS) transaction data, IoT sensor data, and any other metadata with high-definition video surveillance and business analytics to give organizations a complete view of their business. By using this platform, corporations can address security and fraud concerns, while also gaining insights into operational, compliance, and sales and marketing issues.

Searchlight Cloud builds upon the success of the existing Searchlight solution with enhancements to its reports and dashboards. With the new and highly-scalable Searchlight Cloud, customers can access a multitude of pre-designed reports relevant to their business as well as customize new reports that meet their needs. These reports can be built specifically for different users, functional groups, or roles within the organization and access to them is driven by easily managed permission levels.

All features of Searchlight Cloud help businesses detect and report on losses and improve operations. For example, operators can view and compare all of their POS transactions by type (voids, refunds, discounts, etc.) or amount, and segment data by location, employee or date in a graphical format. They can also compare this information to target performance levels across their locations to understand relative performance and be alerted to either high or low results. In addition, they can pinpoint specific transactions and match all receipts to video surveillance to quickly uncover theft or suspicious activity.

Searchlight Cloud is built on open standards, allowing various analytics producing metadata, sensors and IoT devices to be integrated. This allows users to custom configure reports on other types of business data, including the number of customers who visited their business, as well as service/wait times - both in-store and at drive-thrus. This is all available through an attractive and easy-to-use interface that is consistent across its web UI, thick client, and mobile application.

"We are very pleased to introduce Searchlight Cloud to our retail, c-store and quick service restaurant customers," said Peter Strom, President & CEO, March Networks. "With its rich reporting features, and customizable exception-based reports, Searchlight Cloud will further enhance the loss prevention and business intelligence capabilities of our customers. Whether they have thousands, hundreds, or just a few locations, we believe this platform represents the future in hospitality operations management."

Strom notes that March Networks is continuing to invest in the Searchlight Cloud platform and plans to double the size of the development team in 2023. The company will be adding new functionality on a regular basis and future versions will incorporate advanced analysis on drive-thru performance, demographics, customer experience, merchandising efficiency, demand forecasting and inventory management, as well as expanding the functionality to address the financial services and commercial markets.

Searchlight Cloud is available for order now, in convenient subscription packages for a low monthly fee. Packages include proactive monitoring and maintenance of the full system by March Networks through its Insight Cloud Services as well as mobile device access with the Command Mobile Plus app.

March Networks will demonstrate the capabilities of Searchlight Cloud at ISC West booth 26041, from March 28-31, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas and at The Restaurant Loss Prevention & Security Association (RLPSA) annual conference from April 2-5 in Denver.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It is owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

