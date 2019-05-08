March Networks Confirmed as a Cybersecure Business for Second Consecutive Year

OTTAWA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is proud to announce that it has been designated as a cybersecure business by Cyber Essentials Canada for a second consecutive year. March Networks was the first company in the country to achieve the certification in 2018, and is the first to re-certify through the program this year.

Developed as part of the United Kingdom's (U.K.'s) National Cyber Security Programme, Cyber Essentials certification is awarded to organizations able to demonstrate good cybersecurity practices and an ability to mitigate risks from Internet-based threats in areas including: boundary firewalls and Internet gateways; network configuration; software management; access control; and malware protection. The toolset is also a valuable asset for end user organizations seeking to verify the security of their supply chain.

"March Networks works with many Fortune 500 customers, including some of the world's largest banks, so strong corporate security practices have always been a priority," said Peter Strom, President and CEO, March Networks. "Our participation in the Cyber Essentials program enables us to confirm that we are adhering to the most current security best practices. It also provides our customers with yet another assurance of our high cybersecurity standards."

March Networks' holistic approach to security involves a 360° view of all areas of its business – from product development and source code management, to operational processes and customer data privacy. The company's Network Operations Center, for example, operates with extensive physical access and networking controls and restrictions to ensure the security of customer data. The company also participates in comprehensive security audits initiated by large enterprise customers seeking to confirm the security of their video solution provider.

In addition, March Networks takes a proactive approach to identifying potential vulnerabilities in its products. The company's Security Updates and Advisories program involves regularly tracking US-CERT reports on identified vulnerabilities, conducting in-depth investigations when required, and alerting customers and partners to any necessary software updates via email alerts and information posted directly on the March Networks website.

Endorsed by the U.K. government, Cyber Essentials was originally created in collaboration with industry partners such as the Information Security Forum (ISF) and the British Standards Institution (BSI). CyberNB, a special operating agency of Opportunities New Brunswick, administers the program in Canada, where it is gaining momentum as a requirement to win business in both public and private sectors.

"The team at CyberNB is proud of the commitment to security and continuous improvement that we've seen from March Networks," said Josh Waite, Head of Cyber Essentials Canada. "Proactive resilience strategies help strengthen organizations' ability to avoid disruption and demonstrate responsible practice. We congratulate March Networks for having made Cyber Essentials Canada certification part of their strategy."

