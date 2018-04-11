March Networks Expands Innovative HD Analog Video Solution with New, Easy-Mount CA2 Series Cameras

Incorporating infrared micro-LEDs for illumination in total darkness, and Wide Dynamic Range to eliminate shadows and saturation in bright and low-light environments, the CA2 Series cameras provide high-quality image capture in all lighting conditions. In addition, the cameras are enclosed in a vandal-resistant, IP66-rated aluminum housing, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

"The CA2 cameras are the newest component of our HD analog solution, which enables organizations to capture HD analog, IP and standard analog video on a single recording platform, and to choose how many channels are dedicated to each camera type," said Dan Cremins, March Networks' Global Product Management Leader. "They are an attractive option for small banks, convenience stores, quick service restaurants, and other applications where the time and cost required to undertake a costly 'rip and replace' of existing analog cabling can be prohibitive."

Part of March Networks' recently launched HD analog solution and cloud-based Searchlight for QSR service for quick service and fast casual restaurants, the CA2 Series cameras work with the company's 8724 V Tribrid NVR and are managed with powerful March Networks Command™ video management software.

The 8724 V recorder's innovative design uses analog power and Power over Ethernet (PoE) modules to support a variety of HD analog, IP and standard analog video configurations, up to a maximum of 24 channels. For example, an 8724 V recorder can be deployed to capture HD video from 8 CA2 Series cameras and 16 IP cameras in one location, while a second 8724 V could capture video from 8 IP cameras and 8 CA2 Series cameras at another location. All camera licensing is included regardless of the configuration, making the solution even more cost-effective.

In addition, the 8724 V supports most third-party HD analog cameras and all three of the most common HD analog technologies – HD-CVI (composite video interface), HD-TVI (transport video interface) and AHD (analog high definition). Uniquely, the recorder is wall-mounted to save space, and incorporates a front-lock enclosure for added security.

March Networks will demonstrate its new CA2 Series HD analog cameras and 8724 V Tribrid NVR as part of its complete intelligent video solutions

About March Networks

March Networks®, an independent subsidiary of Infinova®, is a leading provider of intelligent IP video solutions. For more than a decade, the company has helped some of the world's largest commercial and government organizations transition from traditional CCTV to advanced surveillance technologies used for security, loss prevention, risk mitigation and operational efficiency. Its highly scalable and easy to use Command video management platform enables rapid system deployment and complete system control. It is complemented by the company's portfolio of high-definition IP cameras, encoders, video analytics and recorders, as well as outstanding professional and managed services. March Networks systems are delivered through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.marchnetworks.com.

March Networks, March Networks Command, March Networks Searchlight and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. Infinova is a trademark of Infinova Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

