March Networks Expands Partnership with American Dairy Queen Corporation for Loss Prevention and Video Surveillance

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video surveillance, is pleased to announce its selection as an American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) approved supplier of video surveillance solutions for the DQ® system. This partnership marks a significant milestone in March Networks' ongoing collaboration with DQ franchise owners since 2017, serving more than two hundred DQ restaurants across 13 U.S. states.

As an approved supplier, March Networks seamlessly integrates with the DQ Point-of-Sale (POS) system, correlating high-definition surveillance video with transactions, reducing loss from theft, improving operations, increasing speed-of-service, and driving profitability.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with ADQ and its franchisee community to offer all DQ franchisees in the U.S. an easy-to-set-up and use security and loss prevention system. We know how important an operator's time is, and have built advanced video solutions that speed investigations, automate Operations Audits for compliance, and deliver real-time notifications of critical events," said Net Payne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at March Networks.

Franchisees also benefit from remote access to any surveillance device from any location at any time (through desktop, web or mobile), and real-time alerts for suspicious transactions and security threats.

For more information about March Networks tailored solutions for restaurants, including security cameras, recorders, and intelligent software like our Searchlight Cloud business intelligence platform, please visit www.marchnetworks.com/restaurant-loss-prevention

To speak to someone about our intelligent video solutions or book a demo, please contact us.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,000 financial institutions, more than 300 retailers, and over 800 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to a myriad of business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com .

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to our Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn

SOURCE March Networks Corporation