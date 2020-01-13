March Networks Helps Retailers Uncover Return Fraud

Company's latest integration uses Zebra Savanna™ platform to match surveillance video with ecommerce product return data from fulfilment technology provider, Doddle

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Retail Solution to include fraudulent return investigations through the Zebra Savanna™ data intelligence platform.

March Networks' new integration – between its Searchlight for Retail software and Doddle, which designs, develops and integrates consumer fulfilment technology – is powered by Zebra Savanna, a cloud-based platform that enables the real-time collection of data from Zebra Technologies' sensors and devices.

Through this unique collaboration, March Networks Searchlight™ logs events from Zebra Savanna and other systems within the retail environment, like Doddle, that are powered by the Zebra platform. Searchlight can then match those events with corresponding video clips for greater enterprise-wide visibility.

For example, with the Searchlight-Doddle integration, retailers using Doddle can keep a record of all of their product returns in Searchlight. When a customer arrives in-store to return a product facilitated by Doddle's returns technology, Searchlight records that event, allowing retailers to quickly and easily pull up the surveillance video associated with the return. This allows retailers to visually verify the details of all product returns, including the individuals involved and the condition of the product at the time of the return.

In addition, the integration also tracks other retail events such as coupon use at the point-of-sale (POS). Retailers offering coupons through fulfilment partners like Doddle that are powered by Zebra Savanna can track the full buying cycle in Searchlight. When a customer uses a coupon, it's recorded in Zebra Savanna and visible in Searchlight, allowing retailers to track the success of promotions offered through third-party vendors.

"As more consumers turn to online channels for their retail purchases and returns, these latest Searchlight capabilities bridge the gap between digital and in-store transactions, providing retailers with complete visibility into the buying cycle," said Jeff Corrall, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Integrations for March Networks. "According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 11% of retail purchases are returned and an average 8% of returns are fraudulent. With Searchlight, retailers can proactively detect and target this fraud, and recoup associated losses."

"By working with leading retail manufacturers like Zebra Technologies and fulfillment technology companies like Doddle, March Networks is proving the true power of integrated data and video, and its ability to positively impact the retail bottom line."

"Returns can have an impact on retailers' margins, especially over peak periods," said Gary O'Connor, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Doddle. "Working with partners like March Networks means the Doddle platform can provide deeper insight. Retailers have the ability to re-convert customers through personalized digital journeys, while also having access to more capability to prevent fraud."

March Networks' Retail Solution is used by more than 300 retailers worldwide to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. Searchlight is the centerpiece of the solution, helping retailers improve performance and profitability through the integration of clear surveillance video, relevant business data, including POS transactions, and highly accurate analytics. Searchlight also integrates with radio frequency identification (RFID) data from Zebra sensors and devices for enhanced product tracking, loss prevention and inventory management.

March Networks will showcase the Searchlight for Retail-Doddle integration powered by Zebra Savanna™ in Zebra Technologies' booth #3301 at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show Expo, January 12-14 in New York, NY.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets, and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts.

About Doddle

Doddle believes in the power of lasting impressions and helps carriers and retailers around the world create ecommerce delivery and returns experiences that attract customers, create differentiation and foster loyalty.Doddle uses its years fulfilment experience - developed in one of the world's toughest ecommerce markets - to help retailers and carriers devise sector leading fulfilment strategies that enhance customer experience, promote sustainable solutions and drive profitability and efficiency. Doddle's white-label technology powers the creation, roll out and management of a full delivery ecosystem enabling processes from click & collect, click & reserve and pick & ship through to automated returns. Each of its solutions is designed to drive loyalty, create cross selling opportunities, promote efficiency and address the need for more sustainable solutions.

Doddle's expertise and technology is trusted by some of the world's biggest retail and fulfilment brands from ASOS and Amazon to USPS and Australia Post.

Headquartered in London, Doddle also has regional teams in the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Find out more at: solutions.doddle.com

