March Networks Recognizes Top 2019 Certified Partners

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is proud to announce the winners of its third annual Certified Solution Partner (CSP) Awards. The awards recognize companies in the U.S. and Canada for their excellence in delivering on customers' video surveillance and video-based business intelligence requirements, and for driving exceptional results.

March Networks is honoring 11 certified partners* for continuing to win new business in 2018 leading with the company's complete video solutions.

"We congratulate this year's award winners for their outstanding performance and commitment to customer service excellence," said Angelo Tebano, Director of North American Channel Sales, March Networks. "Our company is fortunate to work with a community of best-in-class systems integrators, and it is our pleasure to both recognize their achievements and support their ongoing business growth."

The winners of this year's March Networks CSP Awards, based on a combination of revenues, highest year-over-year growth, and net new account performance are:

National Partners of the Year:

NAVCO

Johnson Controls

ADT Commercial/Red Hawk Fire and Security

Partner of the Year, by Sales Territory:

Global Surveillance (Rockies)

First Alarm (South West)

Marco (Mid-West)

Clear Loss Prevention (Great Lakes)

Smith Hamilton (Gulf)

Cayer Security (North Atlantic)

Glaze Communications Services, Inc. (South East)

ADT Canada (Canada)

March Networks certified partners enjoy access to the physical security industry's most reliable video surveillance products and fully integrated business intelligence applications. The company's end-to-end solutions are proven in some of the world's most demanding customer environments, including more than 600 financial institutions and thousands of retail stores and restaurants.

March Networks works with select partners to ensure greater product differentiation and profitability. The company has a long history supporting its partners with world-class logistics; free online certification training; exceptional technical support; pre-sales IT networking and video engineering expertise; deal registration; and an extensive number of sales and marketing tools available via the March Networks partner portal.

In addition, March Networks' free GURU Smartphone Application is recognized industry-wide as a leading mobile application proven to help technicians reduce time and costs in the field.

Learn more about March Networks' CSP program.

*The use of the term "Partner" is not intended to create any legal relationship of partnership with March Networks.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Related Links

http://www.marchnetworks.com/

