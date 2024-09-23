March Networks Unveils New Generative AI Smart Search; License Plate Recognition (LPR) Solution

Harnessing generative AI, speech-to-search, and cloud technology to transform how businesses interact with their video surveillance system

ORLANDO, FL, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global leader in cloud-based intelligent video surveillance, is excited to unveil AI Smart Search at the 2024 Global Security Exchange (GSX) trade show in Orlando, USA. This innovative feature uses generative AI to transform how businesses search and analyze video data, helping them work smarter and faster to remotely identify and fix issues across their locations.

Imagine knowing exactly who's coming and going, 24/7. Smarten up your surveillance with license plate recognition. Get alerted when VIP clients arrive. Connect to your customer loyalty program. From known offenders to valued customers, receive accurate, real-time alerts. Captures license plates from: 100+ countries 680 manufacturers 7,250 models Stay informed and in control with detailed reports and dashboards. March Networks. Intelligent Video Surveillance.

AI Smart Search leverages natural language processing and advanced algorithms to identify specific events, people or objects across multiple camera views. With AI Smart Search, business operators can now use voice commands to search through hundreds of thousands of images quickly and easily. Using generative AI, video snapshot images are transformed into a searchable database, allowing users to find key operational issues by simply speaking commands like "show me open cash registers" or "search for open backdoors at night" or "find empty shelves". This significantly speeds up security and operations audits, reducing manual video searches and helping companies prevent liabilities, improve compliance, and optimize daily operations.

Leveraging March Networks Operations Audit solution, AI Smart Search analyzes video snapshots from all cameras taken at customizable time intervals. This gives customers access to a cost-effective, yet advanced generative AI tool for video surveillance, minimizing the storage and processing demands of analyzing full video footage.

"We're excited to bring useful and practical generative AI solutions to our customers, and this initial application is just the beginning," said Peter Strom, CEO of March Networks. "As leaders in secure, cloud-based solutions, we're pushing the boundaries to simplify video searches, solve real problems, boost revenue, and reduce risks for our customers. AI Smart Search is a game-changer, and we can't wait to see the impact on our customers' businesses."

In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), AI Smart Search uses cloud scalability and real-time data processing to ensure seamless performance and responsiveness.

March Networks will be working with a large multi-site customer as part of a Proof of Concept to continue refining AI Smart Search.

Highly Accurate License Plate Recognition Solution

At GSX, March Networks also launched its new LPR Camera. Powered by Vaxtor, the camera delivers real-time, high-precision license plate recognition to enhance security and efficiency in drive-thrus, parking lots, delivery zones, and more. It captures plates from over 100 countries, 680 manufacturers, and 7,250 models.

Ideal for banks, specialty retail, convenience stores and restaurants with drive-thrus, this solution allows businesses to welcome VIP customers the moment they arrive, enables drive-thru restaurants to link license plates with customer loyalty programs, and alerts convenience stores if a known offender's vehicle is on site.

Paired with video intelligence tools like Smart Rules real-time alerts and Searchlight Cloud's transaction data integration and analytics, March Networks LPR Camera gives businesses proactive insights that boost security and create meaningful, personalized customer experiences.

For more information about March Networks, visit marchnetworks.com.

To speak to someone about our intelligent video solutions or book a demo, please contact us.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,000 financial institutions, more than 300 retailers, and over 800 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to a myriad of business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com .

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to our Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn.

SOURCE March Networks Corporation