March Networks Recognizes Top North American Channel Partners

"We are privileged to work with experienced systems integrators that share our commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction," said Angelo Tebano, Director of North American Channel Sales, March Networks. "We are pleased to recognize these 12 partners for their outstanding performance, and look forward to supporting their future growth in 2018."



The winners of this year's March Networks North American Partner Awards, based on 2017 revenues and the highest year-over-year growth from 2016, are:

Key Partner of the Year:

Johnson Controls, Inc

Partner of the Year, by Sales Territory:

Rockies – Security & Safe of Colorado

South West – DBSI

Mid-West – Steak & Case, Inc.

Great Lakes – Integrated Protection Services (IPS)

Gulf – Smith Hamilton

North Atlantic – Portland Safe, Inc.

Mid-Atlantic – Wittenbach Business Systems

South East – FEDCorp Integrated Solutions

Canada – Stanley Black & Decker

Rising Stars:

Capital Business Equipment, Inc. (CBE)

Iverify

March Networks certified partners enjoy access to the physical security industry's most reliable video surveillance products and fully integrated business intelligence applications. The company's end-to-end solutions are proven in some of the world's most demanding customer environments, including more than 500 financial institutions, 300 retail brands, and leading transit operations.

March Networks works with a select community of partners to help ensure greater product differentiation and profitability. The company supports its partners with world-class global logistics; free online certification training; exceptional technical support; pre-sales IT networking and video engineering expertise; deal registration; growth incentives; and an extensive number of sales and marketing tools available via the March Networks partner portal.

In addition, March Networks' free GURU Smartphone Application is recognized industry-wide as a leading mobile application proven to help technicians reduce time and costs in the field.

Learn more about March Networks' Certified Solution Partner program.



About March Networks

March Networks®, an independent subsidiary of Infinova®, is a leading provider of intelligent IP video solutions. For more than a decade, the company has helped some of the world's largest commercial and government organizations transition from traditional CCTV to advanced surveillance technologies used for security, loss prevention, risk mitigation and operational efficiency. Its highly scalable and easy to use Command video management platform enables rapid system deployment and complete system control. It is complemented by the company's portfolio of high-definition IP cameras, encoders, video analytics and hybrid recorders, as well as outstanding professional and managed services. March Networks systems are delivered through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.marchnetworks.com.

