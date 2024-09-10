March of Dimes 2024 Maternity Care Deserts Report Reveals Millions of Families Unable to Access Maternity Care

Millions of Families Unable to Access Maternity Care Post this

"For too many families across the US, the ability to have a healthy pregnancy depends on where they live," said Dr. Amanda Williams, March of Dimes Chief Medical Officer. "Our 2024 report underscores that maternity care is still not prioritized in our country and there is an urgent need for systemic changes to improve outcomes for moms and babies in the US and to ensure that these families have access to the care they need and deserve."

Key findings from the 2024 report include:

Worsening access: Over 100 counties experienced a decline in maternity care access since the last national report in 2022, with more than 100 hospitals closing their obstetric units. These closures have led to delays in accessing emergency care and force families to travel farther for critical maternity care.





Decreasing maternity care access: More than one-third of US counties are now classified as maternity care deserts, which is a county with no birthing facilities or obstetric clinicians. States including North Dakota , South Dakota , Alaska , Oklahoma , and Nebraska have the highest percentage of counties with no access to maternity care.





More than one-third of US counties are now classified as maternity care deserts, which is a county with no birthing facilities or obstetric clinicians. States including , , , , and have the highest percentage of counties with no access to maternity care. Impact on health outcomes: Women in maternity care deserts face a 13% higher risk of preterm birth. These areas also report higher rates of inadequate prenatal care, particularly among women of color and low-income women who are disproportionately affected.

"Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes—a tragedy exacerbated by a lack of resources to care for them, let alone save them," said Tatyana Ali, American actress and March of Dimes celebrity advocate. "As a Black birthing woman who experienced firsthand the inequities of our maternal healthcare system, we must do better for ourselves, each other, and our communities. The health of moms and babies needs to be a priority in the US."

This year's report reveals a troubling trend in maternal and infant care. Over 35% of counties in the US are maternity care deserts and are home to more than 2.3 million women of reproductive age and 150,000 babies were born to birthing people living there. There has been a rise in hospital obstetric unit closures that is contributing to a growing maternal and infant health crisis. The 2024 report shows that despite ongoing efforts, access to quality maternity care continues to decline, particularly in rural and underserved communities, marking a continued deterioration in maternal and infant care across the US.

March of Dimes recognizes that the maternal and infant health crisis is complex and is tackling the crisis head-on to improve health outcomes for all moms and babies in every community across the country.

SOLUTIONS

Mom and Baby Mobile Health Centers

Only 2% of the country's mobile health centers provide maternal and infant health services, which is why March of Dimes Mom and Baby Mobile Health Centers® are critical to expanding healthcare access to women and children before, during, and after pregnancy. As a national program that is community led, these mobile centers focus on providing critical care to families in chronically underserved communities, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay.

March of Dimes currently has Mom and Baby Mobile Health Centers in Tucson, AZ; Phoenix, AZ; Columbus, OH; Washington, DC; and New York, NY. The organization is working to launch additional centers soon in Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Southeast, OH; Birmingham, AL; and in Arizona where it will serve a Tribal population.

Low Dose, Big Benefits

This year's report found that between 2015 and 2022, the prevalence of pre-pregnancy hypertension rose by over 80%, and in maternity care deserts the rates of pre-pregnancy hypertension was 1.3 times higher than counties with full access to care. Hypertension increases the risk for adverse outcomes such as preeclampsia, a potentially fatal condition that causes a pregnant woman's blood pressure to rise and can lead to preterm birth, stroke, seizure, and other complications.

March of Dimes launched Low Dose, Big Benefits™, a multi-year campaign aimed at decreasing the adverse effects of preeclampsia and preterm birth by educating women, caregivers, families, and communities at-large about the potential lifesaving effects low dose aspirin can have for women at risk.

Commitment to health equity

Maternal and infant health outcomes remain at crisis levels, but for moms and babies of color, the situation is more dire. A 2023 Centers of Disease Control and Prevention report shows that 1 in 3 women reported experiencing discrimination during maternity care, with rates soaring to 40% among Black birthing people.

March of Dimes continues to lead efforts to address racial disparities in maternal and infant health. Through initiatives like the Mom and Baby Action Network and the Research Center for Advancing Health Equity in Philadelphia, PA, the organization works to mitigate bias and reduce disparities in maternal healthcare through training and education.

A Call to Action

For more information about our 2024 maternity care deserts report and to learn how you can support March of Dimes through advocacy, including March for Change, and fundraisers, like our annual March for Babies, visit www.marchofdimes.org/mcdr.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

