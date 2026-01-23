March of Dimes, Elevance Health Foundation Expand NICU Mental Health Support

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Elevance Health Foundation. The new three-year, $879,000 grant will support continued operations of March of Dimes' NICU Family Support® program and broaden its impact through expanded services, including mental health screening, care coordination, and ongoing emotional support for families with infants receiving care in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) across select locations in California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia.

This initiative builds on more than $11 million in support provided by Elevance Health Foundation to March of Dimes since 2010, advancing community-based maternal and infant health programs nationwide. The new funding will support the use of Mammha, a digital platform designed to help identify signs of postpartum depression and other mental health concerns, connect families with care coordinators, and facilitate continued support up to one year postpartum.

"Too many families enter the NICU facing not only medical uncertainty, but emotional and psychological strain," said Kelly Ernst, Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, March of Dimes. "By expanding NICU Family Support to include mental health screening and care coordination, we're addressing the full reality of the NICU journey. We're grateful to Elevance Health Foundation for recognizing that supporting families means caring for both their hearts and their health. Together, we're ensuring families have the tools, knowledge, and community they need during one of the most vulnerable times of their lives."

The enhanced NICU Family Support® + Mental Health Screening and Support initiative will

Provide postpartum mental health screenings for NICU parents

Connect families who screen positive with care coordinators for follow-up

Offer culturally responsive educational resources available in English and Spanish

Implement support groups and postpartum follow-up up to one year after birth

Strengthen NICU staff education and family-centered care practices

"At Elevance Health Foundation, we are committed to improving maternal and infant health outcomes and ensuring families have access to compassionate, evidence-based support," said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., Chief Health Officer, Elevance Health Foundation. "Through our continued partnership with March of Dimes, we're expanding mental health resources for families with infants in the NICU. This collaboration ensures parents and caregivers receive the care they need during one of the most challenging times in their lives."

Since 2010, Elevance Health Foundation has partnered with March of Dimes to scale programs addressing maternal health, NICU family support, and equitable access to high-quality care.

Over the years, this collaboration has:

Expanded access to evidence-based programs like group prenatal care and smoking cessation initiatives

Supported quality improvement initiatives to eliminate non-medically indicated inductions and caesarean sections

Delivered culturally responsive educational resources to families and clinicians

Called attention to the growing issue of maternity care deserts and highlighted state level solutions

Raised awareness and support through community engagement, volunteerism, and local leadership roles in March of Dimes events

This latest phase focuses on integrating support for families during a critical time while bringing mental health resources directly into NICUs to meet families where they are — at the bedside and beyond.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Follow us on social at @marchofdimes.

About Elevance Health Foundation

Elevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health Inc. The Foundation works to improve the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal-infant health; behavioral health; and food as medicine. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation also strategically aligns with Elevance Health's focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation or follow us @ElevanceFND on X and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook.

SOURCE March of Dimes