March of Dimes Launches Livestream Brand - Powered on Dimes™ - and Adds Cryptocurrency & Non Fungible Tokens as Ways to Support Mom, Baby Health

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to raise greater awareness and drive action in the maternal and infant health crisis, March of Dimes is now making it easier for digital communities to support its mission by facilitating peer-to-peer fundraising through Powered On Dimes™ and by accepting digital currency. Tragically, the U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for women and babies of color. To change the course of this crisis, March of Dimes is stepping up its efforts to cultivate digital audiences ahead of its third annual Giving Day on August 25, with a goal of raising $500,000.

"As our organization heads into its 85th year, we're continually leveraging technology to improve the lives of mom, babies and families across our country," said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Just as we leveraged cutting-edge solutions to eliminate polio and develop genetic testing for newborns, we're embracing emerging technologies to reach new and existing supporters who can help fund our research, programs, education and advocacy on behalf of moms and babies."

Powered on Dimes

March of Dimes is collaborating with content creators – many of whom have been impacted by preterm birth, birth defects and issues of health equity – to raise awareness of maternal and infant health topics and support the organization. Through Powered by Dimes, any content creators seeking to make a positive impact can sign up to create a charity stream to elevate awareness among younger audiences and raise money to support families.

March of Dimes launched in 1938 with an appeal to Americans to send dimes to fund research for a vaccine to eradicate polio, which it accomplished in 1955. Through platforms likes Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming, content creators who raise 5,000 dimes can fund over six hours of prematurity research, for example. For information on how to register and create a stream, click here.

"As a mother of a child born preterm and another that was stillborn, March of Dimes' mission to improve the health of moms and babies means so much to me," said Katie Kitchener, a streamer on Twitch. "My streaming community knows my story and has been tremendously supportive in raising funds to help other families like mine."

Cryptocurrency

To support the addition of cryptocurrency and non fungible tokens (NFTs) as a fundraising revenue stream, March of Dimes is partnering with The Giving Block to engage digital communities and facilitate donations of these assets. More than 80 types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, will be accepted and donations can be made via the March of Dimes website.

Last year, Syeda Shaukat and Yat Seeva welcomed their son, Yat Jr, who spent 1,056 hours in the NICU at the Swedish Issaquah Hospital in Seattle. March of Dimes supported the family through their NICU journey and the couple learned about the organization's effort to address disparities in maternal and infant health care and wanted to get involved. Shaukat and Seeva created an NFT project, Go Milky, which features artwork that promotes breastfeeding. The project will mint in September and proceeds from the sales will benefit the March of Dimes.

"Creating this project is how I overcame the most painful experience of my life," said Shaukat. "I hope that the contribution made by Go Milky can make a difference in widening access to healthy pregnancies and babies."

Giving Day

March of Dimes Giving Day, on August 25, aims to support every family throughout their pregnancy journey and raise critical funds to help the organization ensure moms and babies get the best possible start. This year March of Dimes is highlighting Lauren LaRosa's story, who was born preterm at 26 weeks and spent 89 days in the NICU. LaRosa's life has now come full circle and she's back where she started: the NICU at Prisma Health Children's Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Except this time she's studying to become a NICU nurse and receiving support and guidance from the same March of Dimes NICU Family Support® Program Coordinator who helped her family get through her preterm birth.

LaRosa and her parents share their journey in March of Dimes newest PSA entitled, "Full Circle."

To make a donation in support of Giving Day, visit marchofdimes.org.

