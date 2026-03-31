March's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom & Drew Barrymore

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom & Drew Barrymore made real estate news in March. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

March's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Drew Barrymore Lists Money Pit Home

Drew Barrymore is saying "No Mas" on the 280-year-old Westchester, New York home she bought in 2024 for $4.4 million and then spent the next year pouring more money into renovations. Drew told the Wall Street Journal that the cosmetic changes she anticipated when she bought the six-bedroom home turned into a "complete internal gut." She is asking $4.99 million for the home.

Cary Grant's Palm Springs Pool Home

A Palm Springs mansion built in 1925 for Las Vegas hotel owner Charlie J. "Kewpie" Rich is for sale at $12.68 million. The property includes four buildings with a total of 15,000 square feet. One of the buildings is a pool house that Rich built for his good friend, Cary Grant, to stay during his frequent visits.

Tom Brady's New Florida Home

Despite rumors that he had sold the ultra-contemporary home recently built for him on South Florida's Indian Creek Island, Tom Brady is all moved into the 25,000-square-foot home with a private dock and sports court. Tom's Bunker Billionaire neighbors include Jeff Bezos, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Orlando Bloom Lists Malibu Home

Orlando Bloom is asking $12 million for his Pacific oceanfront home in Malibu. He bought the home in 2011 for $2.5 million when he was married to model Miranda Kerr. Orlando spent over $5 million making extensive renovations to the four-bedroom home, such as changes to the floorplan and adding a pool. He says the home now has a "Japanese feel to it."

Donna Reed's Palm Springs Home

One of the country's brightest stars from the 1940s to the '80s, Donna Reed appeared in 40 films, including It's a Wonderful Life and From Here To Eternity, but she is best remembered as the star and perfect wife and mother in the long-running television hit series The Donna Reed Show. Her Palm Springs home from 1955 to '66 is now for sale at $5.25 million. Nicknamed "El Sueño," Spanish for "the Dream," the 4,341-square-foot home is located in the popular Old Las Palmas neighborhood. It has five bedrooms, a kidney-shaped pool, a backyard bar with a built-in barbecue, and mountain views.

Donald Trump Jr & Kimberly Selling Florida Home

Donald Trump Jr and former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle split up in 2024, reportedly due to his new romance with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. According to the New York Post, the home on Florida's Intracoastal they shared in Jupiter, Florida is for sale, asking $30 million.

Gal Gadot's Malibu Beach House

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is selling her Malibu beach home. One of the few Malibu homes that survived the devastating 2025 fires, Gal is asking $8.75 million for the three-bedroom home with direct Pacific Ocean views.

Lily Tomlin's Former Palm Springs Home

A Palm Springs home where Lily Tomlin lived in the late 1990s and early 2000s is for sale at $3.895 million. Located in the city's Old Las Palmas neighborhood, the home has four bedrooms, a 1,000-square-foot guest house, and views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York's Central Park, inspired the area's street layout. Old Las Palmas is a hotspot for celebrity homes, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Clark Gable and Dinah Shore. Lily sold the home in 2003 for about $1 million.

Noël Coward's Connecticut Home

So successful as a composer, lyricist, actor, singer, director, novelist, painter, that his nickname was "The Master," Noël Coward's body of work spanned 60 years from before World War I into the 1970s with his inimitable and unique persona and British style. Coward, who died in 1973, lived for many years in a 5,089-square-foot home in Fairfield, Connecticut. His former home has sold for $9 million.

JLo & Ben Try One More Time

The Beverly Hills mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought to be their forever home has returned to the market for $49.9 million. Initially listed at $68 million with very little interest from prospective buyers, the now-divorced couple paid almost $61 million for the home in 2023. The property includes a 13,000-square-foot main home with virtually every feature anyone could imagine, including 24 bathrooms and indoor basketball and pickleball courts. There is also a 3,000-square-foot guest home.

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