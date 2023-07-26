Marcone Names Trio of Industry Veterans to Executive Roles to Continue Its Rapid Growth

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, a leading North American distributor of home and commercial kitchen appliance, HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa repair parts and equipment, announced today the addition of three seasoned executives, adding even greater depth to its executive strength.

Tim Shearer, Jon Kirby and Jason Scott will be instrumental in shaping the future of Marcone, which has grown to $2+ billion in sales with 200 locations and 2,000 employees since 2021.

Shearer was named President of Marcone Plumbing and is laser-focused on building momentum as he contributes to Marcone's ongoing success. Previously, he has led teams in residential construction and sales, along with more than 20 years in senior roles with Ferguson and Moen.

"Our ability to accelerate sales growth while adding value to our customers through an integrated sales and distribution network is critical," Shearer said. "Our growth in plumbing will be driven by three key pillars: expanded plumbing offering across the Marcone distribution network, distribution growth for Wolverine Brass and Speakman brands through regional plumbing distributors and new product development driven by customer and consumer insights."

As the new Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Kirby is creating a center of excellence and is emphasizing agility within Marcone's supply chain so that it's positioned for further expansion of its rapidly growing franchise. Streamlining supply chain operations is key for optimizing efficiency and accelerating Marcone's best-in-class user experience. Kirby brings nearly 35 years of supply chain experience from major global companies that include Barclays and AstraZeneca.

"Our overriding responsibility is to ensure that we have product to sell to our customers and maximize our ability to drive profitable growth," Kirby said. "We are implementing standardized processes that will enable us to truly leverage our scale, uplift our capabilities, drive meaningful integration and create greater agility to support our business today and in the future."

Scott was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, where he is creating a center of excellence that focuses on safety, operational productivity and delivering parts and equipment from Marcone's full catalog with speed and accuracy. He previously worked as Chief Operations Officer for Marcone Plumbing.

"The process improvements and efficiencies of time, cost and quality available through synergies of our legacy businesses are seemingly endless," Scott said. "So many great things can develop from the immense talent we have across the business and I'm excited to be part of it."

Marcone has been in rapid growth mode during the past two years, starting first as an appliance parts company before expanding into the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa industries. Today, customers across all those industries can purchase products from top manufacturers through Marcone's extensive parts catalog.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the parts they need, when they need them," said Chief Executive Officer Avichal Jain. "The expertise of these stalwarts will be key to helping us do that. Their knowledge and connections will further position us to dominate the market in all the industries we serve."

About Marcone

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of more than 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Davies

Marcone HVAC

Cell: 815.440.8768

[email protected]

SOURCE Marcone