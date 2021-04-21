Marcos Díaz González Joins STV As Executive Vice President

For this new role, Díaz González brings nearly 25 years of experience as a project executive, program manager, and business development executive, most recently at a global infrastructure consulting firm. His expertise spans multiple market areas including the institutional, transportation, environmental, and government sectors. His past clients have included New York Empire State Development Corporation, New York City Department of Design and Construction, New York City Housing Authority, NJ TRANSIT, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, The San Francisco Symphony, Lincoln Center, Stanford University, and the World Bank. He also was the director of venue planning for NYC2012, New York City's pursuit of the 2012 Olympic Games.

"Marcos is a dedicated leader and strong proponent of corporate social responsibility," said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and chief executive officer. "His vast experience and commitment to the communities we serve will be a great benefit to STV and our clients."



At the ACE Mentor Program of Greater New York, Díaz González serves as an executive board member and vice chair of engineering, recently receiving its Board Service Award. He is vice chairman of the board of the Brooklyn-based Gowanus Canal Conservancy, where he is part of a team driving the transformation of this superfund site into an inclusive, community-based waterfront park system. Díaz González also co-chairs the advisory board for Columbia University's Center for Buildings, Infrastructure, and Public Spaces.



Díaz González studied engineering in Spain and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies from Stanford University. He holds both Master of Architecture and Master of Business Administration degrees from Yale University. Díaz González has presented in forums at the United Nations and is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Engineering School.



