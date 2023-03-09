Marco's Pizza® Brings Bold Flavors and NEW Old World Sausage on Two Meaty Magnifico Pizzas, Available for a Limited Time

Enjoy the Sausage and Ultimate Magnifico pizzas and the popular Pepperoni Magnifico® starting at just $9.99*

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza is rolling out two mouth-watering pizzas, the Sausage Magnifico and the Ultimate Magnifico. The two limited-time offers feature a NEW sliced Old World Sausage and include a symphony of bold flavors and crispy, sizzling meat toppings, delivering two classic, quality pizzas at a price-point that won't break the bank.

Reminiscent of an authentic meat-topping pizza you'd find on the menu of a classic pizzeria, Marco's Pizza is the only QSR pizza brand currently offering the NEW Old World Sausage topping pizzas on its menu.

Marco’s expands Magnifico line with two bold-flavored, mouth-watering LTO pizzas.

"Pepperoni Magnifico is our signature product and a hallmark for the brand," said Chief Experience Officer, Steve Seyferth, at Marco's Pizza. "Spinning off this great creation, we wanted to craft a wider range of bold tastes that appeal to sausage and pepperoni lovers alike which led us to upgrading the Sausage Magnifico and the Ultimate Magnifico recipes with our NEW Old World Sausage."

Marco's bold-flavored Sausage Magnifico is loaded with two types of sausage – NEW Old World Sausage and a classic Italian sausage – and finished with a signature sprinkle of romesan seasoning and a garlic-flavored crust, creating a multi-sensory pizza experience that is a sausage lover's dream.

The NEW bold Old World Sausage, the hero of the Marco's Sausage Magnifico pizza, is inspired by the bold flavors of traditional, sliced Italian sausage, offering an authentic taste. Sausage connoisseurs can appreciate the thinly sliced Old World Sausage with its crispy, curled edges along with the subtle kick of heat that lingers, ensuring a tasty sausage morsel with each bite.

The Ultimate Magnifico is topped to perfection with NEW bold Old World Sausage and signature Old World Pepperoni, along with both classic Italian sausage and pepperoni. To top it all off, the Ultimate Magnifico is garnished with romesan seasoning, smothered with three fresh signature cheeses, original sauce, atop a freshly baked, golden, garlic crust. To spice things up, Marco's Ultimate Magnifico will also be available in pizza bowl form, sans the crust!

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States**. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco and thrives by making high-quality pizza with fresh ingredients, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

* Limited time only. Check marcos.com for Magnifico Pizza prices and to receive the promo code for discount. Prices do not include extras/additional toppings. Pricing and participation may vary.

** Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

