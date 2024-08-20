Marco's Pizza Debuts in New Mexico with 9-Unit Area Development Agreement

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brands Breaks into New State as Franchisee Develops Untapped Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces a 9-unit area development agreement in New Mexico. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it breaks into a new state, with its nationwide footprint now spanning 35 states. Site selection is currently underway, with the first two locations slated to open in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho areas before the end of Q1 2025.

Seasoned franchisees Chris and Kristian Ornelas, the principal owners of the company developing the units, invested in Marco's with an aim to diversify their franchise portfolio. The husband-wife team are the largest Fiesta Auto Insurance franchisees with 38 locations across three states. As longtime customers and avid fans of Marco's, the Ornelas signed an agreement back in 2022 but did not move forward at that time due to a health scare. Fast forward two years later, they are moving forward with Marco's, a brand they are passionate about bringing to their local community.

"When looking to invest in our second business, we wanted to marry our franchising background with our love for pizza," said Chris Ornelas. "Simply put, Marco's offers a superior product that is delivered consistently. Pair quality with strong franchise operations, and we knew we had an opportunity at our fingertips to develop in an untapped market. While 2022 was a scary time for us personally, it's provided a fresh take on life – shifting our mentality to seize the moment!"

As multi-unit franchise development continues to grow, Marco's leadership prioritizes a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing. Nearly half of Marco's current franchise network is comprised of multi-unit operators.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Kristian to Marco's," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza. "Our expansion into New Mexico is a move that underscores our commitment to bringing our exceptional product to new markets. This strategic growth aligns perfectly with our vision of reaching more customers and tapping into the incredible potential we see across New Mexico. Our research indicates the state is poised for remarkable growth, and we are excited to contribute to its development while also expanding our footprint."

U.S. prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Marco's Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of AUV $1,208,653 during the 2023 fiscal year*.

FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all QSR brands. These impressive rankings are a testament to the brand's commitment to financing guidance as a core focus of its franchise development strategy which has led the 1,200-unit brand on the path to continued growth.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

