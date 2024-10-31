Marco's Pizza Debuts New Boise Location on Fairview Ave

One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Pizza Brands Continues Boise Expansion

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, continues its rapid Boise expansion announcing the launch of a store on Fairview Ave. Scheduled to open on Nov. 4 at 7375 W Fairview Ave., this new Marco's location will serve up a menu brimming with Italian-inspired favorites, from the brand's renowned pizza to its popular Pizzoli™ and CheezyBread, all crafted using fresh, top-quality ingredients.

The Fairview Ave. location joins Marco's newest fleet of locations focused on providing a higher quality guest experience with its all-new store design. The design features a refreshed aesthetic that delivers a more modern look, a pick-up door or window in some locations, QR code/mobile store access in-store, and a warm, welcoming guest waiting area for carry-out customers.

"It's a great feeling to be experiencing such a strong demand for Marco's Pizza in Boise and its surrounding communities," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer. "As the fifth corporate location to open in the greater Boise market, we're thrilled to be building such a robust brand presence in the area."

In celebration of the grand opening, guests can use code '25ANY' to enjoy 25% off their first order. Offer valid through 12/12/2024*

As the newest corporate location to open in the market, the team is eager to share the Marco's Pizza difference with Boise residents. The Marco's menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas crafted with fresh dough made in every store, every day; the founder's signature sauce; a fresh, never frozen blend of three real cheeses; and premium toppings baked atop an always golden crust.

Customers can also choose newly launched creations such as the Marco's Pizzoli – a fully loaded handheld featuring savory high-quality meats and four melty cheeses rolled up in the brand's fresh house-made dough and baked to golden perfection. Additional menu items include oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, traditional bone-in wings or boneless wings offered in three savory flavors – Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ, salads, and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Beyond its delicious menu, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship. In fulfilment of this mission, Marco's Pizza has recently launched a charitable collaboration with Junior Achievement USA. With a goal of raising $500,000 in donations, the collaboration will provide tools, resources, and hands-on learning opportunities for students that promote financial literacy, workforce readiness, and inspire entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza continues to build on the momentum that solidifies its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands. In addition to announcing its development plans for the Boise market, the brand also announced a reinvigorated brand campaign, But Wait, There's Marco's™, which encourages consumers to break free from the mundane and try the big, bold flavors of Marco's Pizza.

As franchise development continues in the area and across the country, leadership prioritizes a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/, or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected], or (513) 401-4091.

For more information on Marco's Pizza in Boise, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app, or call (208) 563-4343. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Offer valid through 12/12/2024. Price & participation may vary. May not be valid with other offers or $ or % off discounts. Order must include all required items. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. No cash value. Restrictions may apply – see store for details.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk| Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Marco's Pizza