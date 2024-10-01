Marco's Pizza Foundation Embarks on New Charitable Collaboration with Junior Achievement

With Four Pillars of Service Under the Foundation, The New Initiative Aims to Inspire Young Entrepreneurs

Fast-Growing Pizza Brand Kickstarts New Partnership with Round Up Donations

This Marks Foundation's Second National Non-Profit Collaboration, After Raising Over $475,000 for No Kid Hungry

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marco's Pizza Foundation joins forces with Junior Achievement USA (JA) to further fuel entrepreneurial opportunity for young people. With a goal of reaching $500,000 in donations to the Junior Achievement organization, the Foundation looks to support its mission of providing tools, resources, and hands-on learning opportunities for students to promote financial literacy, workforce readiness, and inspire entrepreneurship.

The Marco's Pizza Foundation joins forces with Junior Achievement USA (JA) to further fuel entrepreneurial opportunity for young people.

The nationwide collaboration unites the Marco's Pizza brand, its franchisees, and the communities it serves around a shared mission. Funds collected at each location will be directly donated to the Foundation, which will allocate a portion of those funds to JA to be distributed to local Junior Achievement chapters, affirming the brand's belief in actively benefitting the communities it serves. To participate, guests are encouraged to round up or give a $1, $3 or $5 donation when ordering their favorite menu items. For those interested in donating directly to the Foundation, they are encouraged to visit marcos.com/foundation*.

"We have an obligation as an organization to be a source of good in our local communities," said the Marco's Pizza Foundation President and Multi-Unit Franchisee Stephanie Moseley. "At Marco's, we believe in the power of uplifting students to unlock their full potential. Now, we will provide resources to spark big dreams across the country."

The Marco's Pizza Foundation's mission is to bring people together to nurture and nourish the communities they call home through four cause pillars - school and education, hunger prevention & nutrition, workforce development, and entrepreneurship. The partnership with Junior Achievement places a special focus on providing young people with the tools and resources to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. As a franchisee-focused organization, Marco's Pizza has witnessed the overwhelming impact of entrepreneurship on individuals and communities and is eager to provide resources to an organization that offers valuable guidance for those looking to start and own their own businesses.

With over 100 offices in all 50 states, Junior Achievement has amassed a large network of dedicated volunteers in inner cities, suburbs, and rural areas. As they continue to provide resources to over 4.4 million students per year, donations help provide additional resources, classrooms, and supplies to further the reach of the organization.

"Our efforts with Marco's Pizza are a testament to the power of collaboration in shaping the future," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. "As an organization founded on the idea of promoting business ownership, they are a great partner to show our students across the country that business ownership is possible, and there are resources to achieve it. Together, we can equip young minds with the skills, resources, and inspiration they need to become the entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow."

For many Marco's franchisees, Junior Achievement was a resource personally utilized, serving as a reminder of the power the organization holds. Travis Worley, a former Junior Achievement student, and his wife Jackie, Marco's Pizza franchisees in Arkansas, continue to have a thriving relationship with the organization.

"I remember being a JA kid myself and for one of our projects we learned how to make a product and business plan that would be successful in our home state of Ohio," said Travis Worley, Franchisee and Area Representative for Marco's Pizza. "I got introduced to the feeling of running a successful business, a memory I carry with me today. Junior Achievement supported and nurtured my entrepreneurial spirit when I was just a kid, and we are extremely lucky to have the opportunity to grant that same support to other local children."

Now, the duo volunteers with Junior Achievement to give students a glimpse into their world as business owners with interactive workshops that allow children a behind the scenes look of the pizza industry.

This is the Marco's Pizza Foundation's second time teaming up with a national non-profit organization to make a big impact in communities nationwide. Previously, the Foundation worked with No Kid Hungry, resulting in $475K in aid to help ensure that all kids in the U.S. have access to three meals a day. Now the Foundation is eager to engage customers across the country by helping JA provide resources to local children in hopes of fueling their successful futures.

To learn more about the Marco's Pizza Foundation mission, please visit https://www.marcos.com/foundation/.

*Not available in California.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA FOUNDATION

The Marco's Pizza Foundation, established in 2022, was inspired by the unwavering dedication of team members and franchisees to their communities and the shared passion for feeding people. The Foundation believes that pizza is more than just a meal—it's a force for good that can uplift and support individuals, whether by nourishing bodies or empowering minds. With a strong commitment to giving back, the Foundation plays a pivotal role in making community impact a core priority of the Marco's Pizza brand, fostering positive change in the neighborhoods it serves.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

