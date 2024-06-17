Marco's Pizza Heats Up Summer with NEW Fiery Flavors Menu

Consumers continue to crave spice – and Marco's Pizza has delivered with the launch of its new Fiery Flavors Menu Post this

"Consumers continue to crave spice – and Marco's Pizza has delivered with the launch of our new Fiery Flavors Menu," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco's Franchising, LLC. "Our culinary team turned up the heat to create a truly innovative line-up of menu items that achieve the perfect balance of next-level flavor unmatched in the category. This craveable menu will redefine the pizza experience and keep our customers coming back for more."

At the heart of Marco's new Fiery Flavors Menu is a spicy cheese blend — made with fresh Monterey Jack cheese infused with jalapeños, habaneros, and Carolina Reaper peppers. The seven new items featuring this spicy cheese blend include:

Fiery Pepperoni Pizza – Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni ® and NEW spicy cheese blend.

– Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and NEW spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza – Loaded with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and NEW spicy cheese blend.

– Loaded with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and NEW spicy cheese blend. Fiery Pepperoni Pizzoli ™ – House-made dough stuffed and rolled with pepperoni and NEW spicy cheese blend.

– House-made dough stuffed and rolled with pepperoni and NEW spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizzoli ™ – House-made dough stuffed and rolled with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and our NEW spicy cheese blend.

– House-made dough stuffed and rolled with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and our NEW spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza Bowl – Crustless pizza baked in a bowl with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and NEW spicy cheese blend.

– Crustless pizza baked in a bowl with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and NEW spicy cheese blend. Fiery CheezyBread – Original CheezyBread topped with NEW spicy cheese blend.

– Original CheezyBread topped with NEW spicy cheese blend. Inferno CheezyBread – Original CheezyBread topped with NEW spicy cheese blend plus jalapeños for an extra kick.

This unique spicy cheese blend is also available as a topping, giving consumers the option to build their own pizza with their favorite toppings.

Marco's Fiery Flavors menu follows the debut of its new brand platform, But Wait, There's Marco's™, designed to disrupt routine ordering behavior and remind consumers of a tastier option. This new menu line-up is the latest innovative offering from Marco's and serves up bold flavor combinations that will spice up consumers' usual pizza orders.

SPICY SAVINGS TO HEAT UP MEALTIME

Consumers can try Marco's new Fiery Pepperoni Pizza starting at $8.99 and Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza starting at $10.99. All menu items are available now for a limited time only.**

Marco's has also teamed up with STARRY® on a new summer promotion where consumers can get one FREE STARRY® 2 Liter when ordering a Large Fiery Flavors pizza and any CheezyBread. The crisp, clean burst of lemon lime flavor STARRY® delivers a refreshing experience together with the mouthwatering Fiery Flavors Menu from Marco's, making it the perfect pairing for summer. Offer available for online and app orders only; see www.marcos.com for details.***

For more information about these offers, Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*The Marco's Pizza Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between May 29 and June 3, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative US adults ages 18+.

** Use code: FIERY. Valid on the Fiery Flavors pizzas for a limited time only. Price and participation may vary. California prices are higher. No substitutions. Price does not include additional toppings. Not valid with catering, other offers, or discounts or through third-party delivery apps. Order must include all required items. Price and delivery fee may vary. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

*** Use code FREESTARRY. Offer valid only on qualifying orders (app or online only) from 6/17-8/11. Order must include at least one Large Fiery Flavor pizza and at least one CheezyBread to qualify. No substitutions. Price does not include additional toppings. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts, or through third-party delivery apps. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Price & participation may vary. California prices higher. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details. For more information, please visit starrylemonlime.com. Follow STARRY on social media @starrylemonlime on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

STARRY is a registered trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.

