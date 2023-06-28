Marco's Pizza® Introduces New Boneless Wings with Savory Sauces to Kick Off the Summer

Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza

28 Jun, 2023

Available in Three Craveable Flavors – Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ –
Customers Can Enjoy 10-Piece Boneless Wings with an Introductory Deal at $7.99*

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, adds more variety and bold flavor to its menu with the launch of tender and juicy boneless wings. Inspired by customer feedback and a commitment to innovation, Marco's new boneless wings are made with tender all-white meat breaded chicken, then oven-baked and sauced in one of three savory flavors designed to delight pizza lovers and wing enthusiasts alike.

Available in new Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan sauces plus traditional BBQ, the newest Marco's menu offering pairs perfectly with its mouth-watering pizza.

"We know our customers crave variety in their eating occasions, and our new boneless  wings are sure to satisfy that craving – especially when served with our delicious pizzas, subs, salads and sides," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco's Pizza. "With flavor trends in mind, we developed our new boneless wings and sauces to complement our classic wings, making Marco's the perfect destination for next-level pizza, wings and more."

The three new sauces bring big flavor to each bite of crispy chicken. Marco's new Buffalo sauce delivers the perfect combination of heat and tanginess, while its new Garlic Parmesan sauce offers a creamy and savory taste sensation. For those who prefer a balanced blend of smoky and slightly sweet notes, the BBQ sauce packs a punch of flavor. These three signature sauces are also available to pair with traditional bone-in wings.

Marco's offers 10-piece or 15-piece wings in both boneless and traditional varieties. For a limited-time only, guests can try the 10-piece boneless wings with their choice of savory sauce for just $7.99* at participating Marco's locations starting the week of July 3.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA
Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States**. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Limited time only. Check marcos.com for prices and to receive the promo code for discount. Pricing and participation may vary.

