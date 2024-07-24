Marco's Pizza Launches New Store Design

The prototype is set to fuel Marco's continued nationwide growth and performance, while enhancing the guest experience. Post this

The Meridian corporate-owned store opened on July 23, with a formal grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. In attendance were key members of the Marco's leadership team. Earlier this year, Marco's announced its development plan to bring four new locations to the Boise market, using it as a test bed for forward-thinking innovations.

With aim to further enhance the Marco's guest experience, the new store design features:

Alignment with new brand platform, But Wait, There's Marco's ™ , with a fresh, contemporary Marco's brand aesthetic designed for the long term.

Pick-up door and pick-up window options for a frictionless customer experience.

QR code/mobile access in-store on a designated wall for customer engagement.

Strategic placement of beverage coolers for employees and customers, as add-on purchases.

A warm and welcoming dedicated guest waiting area.

Integration of new equipment, including the testing of warming racks and pizza lockers that hold multiple orders of hot pizza with quick and secure access, designed specifically for pick-up and third-party delivery needs.

"Our new store design marks a pivotal moment in our brand's evolution, serving as a cornerstone for our growth and the next chapter of our journey," said Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President of Marco's Pizza. "This redesign is not just about aesthetics; it's about enhancing the customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and creating a welcoming environment that reflects our commitment to quality and innovation. As we continue to expand, these new stores will set the standard for our brand, showcasing our dedication to excellence and our vision for the future."

Whether guests are looking for a contactless ordering process, a quick option while on the go, a face-to-face encounter, a Marco's delivery, or a third-party delivery option, this new store design features a more seamless and efficient process for all.

"The new store design was meticulously crafted to cater to all audiences, ensuring both ergonomic and aesthetic enhancements," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza. "Every decision was made with cost-consciousness and effectiveness in mind, optimizing performance and support for our franchisees while delivering an exceptional experience for our customers. The prototype is also designed for varied real estate footprints including both end-cap and in-line, creating flexibility as we expand."

As franchise development continues to grow, Marco's leadership prioritizes a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing. Nearly half of Marco's current franchise network is comprised of multi-unit operators.

Franchisee prospects are taking note of the business opportunity. Marco's Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of AUV $1,208,653 during the 2023 fiscal year*.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

