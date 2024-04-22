Marco's Pizza Pulls Consumers Out of Pizza Ruts in New Brand Campaign

Marco's Pizza unveils its new brand platform, But Wait, There's Marco's, designed to disrupt routine ordering behavior. Post this

But Wait, There's Marco's™ encourages consumers to break free from the mundane and try the big, bold flavors of Marco's Pizza that come from its commitment to craftmanship: fresh dough made in every store, every day; the founder's signature sauce; a fresh, never frozen blend of three real cheeses; and premium toppings baked atop an always golden crust.

The new brand platform kicks off today with a national advertising campaign, created by Chicago-based BarkleyOKRP. At the heart of the campaign are new :15 and :30 spots that will air on major networks on linear and streaming TV, executed by Marco's new media agency of record, Noble People.

In addition to the new TV spots, the brand is bringing But Wait, There's Marco's™ to life through print, radio, paid social media, digital out-of-home units, email marketing, and a full creative refresh that delivers a brighter, more modern look and feel across all touch points.

"From day one, Marco's Pizza has delivered superior quality and next-level flavor. And it's time for more consumers to taste the difference," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco's Franchising, LLC. "The launch of our new brand platform, But Wait, There's Marco's, inspires consumers to change up their pizza routine and experience the extraordinary flavor that we bring to the table every day. We believe consumers will discover that Marco's Pizza is more than better."

From captivating new imagery of its hallmark products to an unforgettable new tagline that interrupts common pizza eating occasions, the But Wait, There's Marco's™ brand platform urges consumers to never settle for mediocre pizza.

"There's nothing better than a delicious rhythmic hook to shake up the status quo. And we're doing this by celebrating the quality and craft that goes into every Marco's pizza," said Matt Reinhard, BarkleyOKRP Founder and Head of Design. "With this new campaign, we have an opportunity to showcase a modern twist on one of the category's fastest growing brands."

Marco's Treats Taste Buds with Two Delicious Offers

Starting today, consumers can make Marco's their first-round pick and score 32% off all menu-price pizzas* using code 32MPP this Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25. Offer available for online and app orders only; see www.marcos.com for details.

In addition, the brand is celebrating the launch of its new But Wait, There's Marco™ platform with an unbeatable offer to help consumers elevate their pizza experience. Marco's most popular pizza – the Pepperoni Magnifico® loaded with both classic and crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni® – is available for just $9.99 using code PEPMAG for a limited time.**

For more information about this offer, Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

* Use code: 32MPP. Limited time only. Price and participation may vary. Available only on orders placed through Marco's app and marcos.com only. Not valid with catering, other offers, or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Order must include all required items. Price and delivery fee may vary. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply.

** Use Code PEPMAG. Valid on the Large Pepperoni Magnifico® only. For a limited time only at participating stores. Order must include all required items. Not valid with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Price and delivery fee may vary. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply.

