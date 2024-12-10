Marco's Pizza® Rolls Out Two Dough-Lectable NEW Menu Items Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Two new items join the permanent menu while Marco's also launches a duo of holiday deals

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for delicious side dishes and desserts! Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, introduced two new menu items that feature Marco's signature fresh dough made in-store daily. The brand launched its NEW Breadsticks and Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® just in time for the holidays as well as everyday occasions.

Marco's new Breadsticks feature house-made dough baked to golden perfection and are finished with a drizzle of garlic sauce and a sprinkle of Romesan seasoning. Each order of breadsticks is served with a side of Marco's original pizza sauce for dipping.

For dessert, Marco's has added a chocolate variety to the brand's beloved CinnaSquares. The new Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® are bite-sized squares of fresh-baked, buttery dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with decadent Ghirardelli® chocolate sauce, and served with a side of vanilla icing.

"At Marco's Pizza, quality is at the forefront of everything we do – and we want to give consumers more of what they love with more variety on our menu," said Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco's Franchising, LLC. "Our new Breadsticks and Chocolate CinnaSquares showcase our fresh-made dough and are sure to satisfy all those sweet and savory cravings."

And that's not all! To celebrate the season of giving, Marco's will be offering a duo of holiday deals. From Dec. 23-26, pepperoni fans can score a FREE Pepsi® 2-liter with the purchase of an $11.99 Triple Pepperoni Magnifico*, featuring three types of deliciously bold pepperoni for a premium pizza experience, using code FREEPEPSI. Leading into the New Year, from Dec. 16-29, Marco's is offering the ultimate Countdown to 2025 Feast for just $20.25** using code COUNTDOWN. The bundle feeds four for about $5 each*** and features a large one-topping pizza, fresh-baked CheezyBread and the new Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® – a decadent feast perfect for any celebration.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to franchise over 1,200 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Use Code FREEPEPSI. California prices higher; use code FREEPEPCA. Offer valid on qualifying orders placed through Marco's app and marcos.com only from 12/23-12/26. 2-Liter Pepsi® product available while supplies last. Order must include one large Triple Pepperoni Magnifico to qualify. No Substitutions. Price does not include additional toppings. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts, or through 3rd party delivery apps. Delivery fee/tax extra. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply - see store for details.

**Use code COUNTDOWN to receive 1 Large 1-topping pizza, CheezyBread and chocolate CinnaSquares for $20.25. California prices higher; use Code: COUNTDOWNCA. Order must include all required items. No substitutions. Prices do not include extras/additional toppings. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts, or through 3rd party apps. Price and participation may vary. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply - see store for details.

***Feeds four based off servings of 2 slices of pizza, 4 pieces of CheezyBread and 4 Chocolate CinnaSquares per person.

