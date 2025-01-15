Marco's Pizza: The Only Top 5 Pizza Chain to Rank on Newsweek's Esteemed 2025 Best Customer Service List

Fast-Growing Pizza Brand Climbs Rankings with Unmatched Guest Experience

Culture and Menu Innovation Fuel Marco's Recognition for Outstanding Service

Promise of Hospitality Always Allows Marco's to Lead the Way in Customer Satisfaction

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, earns a coveted spot on Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Customer Service. This prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., underscores Marco's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Notably, Marco's is the only brand among America's top five pizza chains to secure a spot on this year's list, rising to No. 3, a climb from the 2024 ranking.

At the heart of Marco's achievement is its culture, a cornerstone of the brand's strategy to elevate the customer experience. This past year, milestone innovations include new product development, operational and technological efficiencies to improve order and wait times, as well as a recommitment to top-line training and team member development programs. As the brand builds on momentum for a strong 2025, its original promise of Hospitality Always remains a driving force.

"To be given this recognition is a true testament to the work our team puts in every day that ensures each guest receives the best experience, every visit," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Marco's Pizza. "As a brand, we have come a long way from our roots, but what has kept us grounded in our original values are the people who have grown with us, our customers. For us, this ranking is a reminder to continue looking ahead and find new ways to evolve and elevate, consistently delivering the highest quality products with an experience that matches."

News of this ranking follows an impressive year of value-driven product innovation, highlighted by new menu items and LTOs, such as the Fiery Flavors Menu, the Margherita Magnifico and the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico, introduced throughout the year. Using consumer insights, the Marco's culinary innovation team, led by Chef Kathleen Kennedy is committed to menu innovation by developing unique and mouthwatering dishes at price points that resonate with today's consumers. Among the latest menu additions are Breadsticks, made with Marco's signature hand crafted dough, and Chocolate CinnaSquares, featuring premium Ghirardelli® chocolate.

In 2024, Marco's also took bold steps in creating unrivaled guest satisfaction, unveiling its new look featuring aesthetic updates and operational enhancements in the Boise market. Backed by extensive research and powered by a strengthened brand platform, But Wait, There's Marco's™, the prototype has helped fuel Marco's continued nationwide growth and performance, while enhancing the guest experience.

As multi-unit franchise development continues to grow, Marco's leadership has prioritized a strengthened development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing.

With strong growth and performance, prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Marco's Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of AUV $1,208,653 during the 2023 fiscal year*.

FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2024 FUND Score ranks among the Top 10 of all evaluated franchise systems. More impressively, Marco's ranks in the Top 3 scores for all QSR brands and No. 2 in the pizza category, maintaining its strong position from 2023. These impressive rankings are a testament to the brand's commitment to financing guidance as a core focus of its franchise development strategy which has led the 1,200-unit brand on the path to continued growth.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

ABOUT NEWSWEEK'S AMERICA'S BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE LIST METHODOLOGY

The America's Best Customer Service 2025 rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers evaluated several brands: in total over 200,000 evaluations were collected. The awarded brands each received on average 100 evaluations from customers. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 163 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover or market share.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza