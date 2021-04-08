Marcus Banks Joins International Franchise Association's Board of Directors

Banks' appointment is part of a larger unveiling of seven new members of IFA's, Board of Directors, which includes top leaders representing franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers from leading organizations across multiple industries.

"I am thrilled with the addition of Marcus Banks to our Board of Directors," said IFA Board Chair Catherine Monson. "His legal and business experience representing one of the largest hotel franchisors in the world, Wyndham Hotels, will provide invaluable experience to our board."

"It is an incredible honor to be joining IFA's board of directors along with such a distinguished group of professionals as franchise businesses emerge from the global pandemic," said Banks. "IFA does tremendous work on behalf of the franchise community and I look forward to supporting them as they provide industry-leading events, advocacy, education and growth opportunities to the franchise community."

Prior to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (WWC) in 2018, Banks served as Senior Vice President – Litigation, Employment Law and Intellectual Property, for WWC. Banks started his franchise career at the Hospitality Division of Cendant Corporation in May 2001. He has written and spoken about various franchise law topics, including litigation management, vicarious liability defense, bankruptcy and mediation.

To view IFA's full announcement of its seven new, Board of Directors, click here.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

