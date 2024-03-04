Marella Nardotti Joins State Department Federal Credit Union as Chief Marketing Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) is pleased to announce Marella Nardotti as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Marella brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at SDFCU with nearly two decades of experience leading marketing, branding, and growth strategies in the financial services industry.

Marella Nardottt, Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to joining SDFCU, Marella served as Chief Marketing Officer at NextMark Credit Union. Her proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing campaigns, driving member engagement, and managing financial literacy will play a critical role in advancing SDFCU and delivering on its mission.

Marella expressed her excitement, stating, "I am honored to join the talented team at SDFCU. I look forward to working alongside forward-thinking, member-focused individuals, who are looking to drive impactful marketing initiatives that will enhance our brand presence and deliver value to our members."

In her new role, Marella will be responsible for overseeing comprehensive marketing, communications, and member development strategies. She will be instrumental in implementing innovative marketing plans, strengthening SDFCU's presence, and promoting products and services that deliver exceptional value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marella to the SDFCU team as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Rachel Rust, Chief Experience Officer of SDFCU. "With her history of achievements and passion for results, she will undoubtedly contribute to our growth and experience initiatives with creativity, strategic vision, and dedication."

About State Department Federal Credit Union

State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA with 6 branch locations. Visit SDFCU at www.sdfcu.org.

