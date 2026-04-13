Marelli Announces Leadership Appointments

SAITAMA, Japan, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, today announced the appointment of Frederick "Fritz" Henderson as the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Henderson succeeds David Slump, who will continue to serve on Marelli's Board of Directors through the company's emergence from the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring process.

Separately, the Ad Hoc Group of lenders to Marelli today announced their plan to appoint Laurent Favre as Marelli's future Chief Executive Officer at the conclusion of Henderson's tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Henderson brings extensive global leadership experience across the automotive and industrial sectors, with a strong track record of driving operational performance, financial discipline and complex business transformations. He has held senior executive and non-executive roles including CEO of General Motors, CEO and Chairman of Suncoke Energy, and non-executive Chairman of Adient. He brings deep expertise in navigating periods of change and stabilizing organizations for long-term success.

Marelli also announced the appointment of Roberto Fioroni as Chief Financial Officer, and Helen Redfern as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 1, 2026. Fioroni, who succeeds Alanna Abrahamson as Chief Financial Officer, joins Marelli from Dowlais Plc where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Redfern joins Marelli from Dowlais Plc where she served as Chief People Officer.

"These appointments are designed to transition Marelli's leadership team as we seek to complete our restructuring. Fritz's operating experience and automotive expertise will be invaluable to Marelli as we work through the final months of this process," said Executive Chairman of the Board Dinesh Paliwal.

"Marelli is distinguished by its exceptional technology, long-standing customer relationships and tremendous global talent," said Henderson. "As Marelli's Interim CEO, my focus is on ensuring stability and continuity while translating the company's strengths and potential into sustainable performance and long-term value. In the near term, my priorities are to finalize our strategic roadmap and support a successful emergence from Chapter 11. I am also pleased to welcome Roberto Fioroni as CFO and Helen Redfern as CHRO. Their experience and capabilities will further strengthen Marelli and support the company through this important transition and into its next phase of growth."

As Marelli's new CFO, Fioroni brings 20 years of financial leadership experience and a track record of driving financial discipline, operational efficiency and strategic transformation in global industrial environments, including the automotive sector. He previously held senior roles at General Electric, Goodyear and Wabco.

As Marelli's new CHRO, Redfern brings global HR leadership experience across multiple sectors, including the automotive industry and has a track record of driving commercial performance through people strategies. She previously worked at leading organizations including Kier Group, Ferguson and Sainsbury's.

"The Board thanks David Slump for his contributions to the company's operational and commercial restructuring and for guiding the business through a critical period under Chapter 11, ensuring continuity and stability across our global operations," Paliwal said. "We are grateful for his leadership, discipline and commitment to Marelli and its stakeholders."

Slump commented, "As Marelli finalizes its strategic roadmap and prepares for its next phase of growth, now is a natural time to transition leadership. I'm proud of our team's achievements over the past four years, particularly the steps taken in innovation and technology, and I am optimistic that Marelli will continue to build on its legacy following emergence from chapter 11. I want to thank Alanna for her leadership and contributions and wish her the best in future endeavors."

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive industry, recognised for its innovation, engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence. Working in close partnership with customers and industry partners, Marelli is helping shape the future of mobility—creating vehicles that are safer, more sustainable and increasingly connected.

With over 40,000 employees worldwide and a global footprint spanning more than 150 sites, Marelli combines deep technological capability with a truly international presence to deliver advanced solutions to leading automakers around the world.

SOURCE Marelli