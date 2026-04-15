Marelli becomes technical partner of TOYOTA RACING in FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)

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Marelli

Apr 15, 2026, 09:15 ET

SAITAMA, Japan, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli is proud to announce that it has joined forces with TOYOTA RACING as Partner of the FIA WEC Hypercar Team on an initial two-year agreement.

The partnership between Marelli, an innovative supplier and global technology partner with more than a century of heritage in automotive and motorsport, and TOYOTA RACING, recognized for its absolute commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the global motorsport arena, exemplifies the critical role of collaboration in advancing automotive technology and performance.

The collaboration creates new possibilities for sharing expertise and developing innovative solutions to drive the evolution of racing cars in upcoming seasons, with a particular focus on advancements in powertrain technologies and efficient energy management.

In addition to the technical partnership, Marelli branding will appear on the vehicles, the team's garage walls and official website.

Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport: "This alliance is a source of pride for the entire Marelli community. We are delighted to partner with TOYOTA RACING in the FIA World Endurance Championship, a series well renowned for showcasing road relevant cutting-edge technology. Both Marelli and TOYOTA RACING believe Motorsport is an essential proving ground for driving progress in the automotive industry. This collaboration enables us to merge Marelli's technical expertise in endurance racing with TOYOTA RACING's relentless pursuit of innovation. Together, we are committed to supporting TOYOTA RACING's objectives and delivering impactful results both on the track and in real-world automotive development."

About Marelli
Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive industry. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

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