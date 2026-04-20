Marelli to showcase propulsion and thermal innovations supporting powertrain evolution at Auto China 2026

New e-Transmission Cooling Pump and flex fuel technologies supporting diverse propulsion solutions

A major highlight at Marelli's booth will be the new e-Transmission Cooling Pump, a cutting-edge system engineered to deliver precise, on-demand oil cooling for modern transmissions. The solution maximizes efficiency, enabling a 30-watt saving compared with the main market benchmark.

The technology is based on an innovative modular solution for transmission control, designed and optimized specifically for e-axles and Dedicated Hybrid Transmissions (DHT), which offers high efficiency (40%), seamless integration and a competitive cost. Leveraging a flexible design which uses brushless technology and integrated electronics, the same base module can also support other multiple applications at transmission level.

Among its main features, this technology delivers industry-leading operational efficiency, minimizes energy consumption and improves both electric and fuel economy. Designed for compatibility with mechanical and electronic environments, the solution reduces integration and validation costs. Available in both 12-volt and 48-volt variants, the solution is the first application of Marelli's modular smart actuator concept that will address a wide range of automotive applications, ensuring compatibility with current vehicle architectures and emerging multi-voltage platforms.

In line with its commitment to supporting diverse propulsion strategies, Marelli will also showcase its Flex Fuel system. The solution addresses the demand for sustainable, high-performance 3- and 4- cylinder engines by enabling the use of biofuels and ethanol. Automatic fuel detection optimizes fuel efficiency and emission performance, while integrated fuel rail heaters ensure reliable cold starts. Building on more than 20 years of expertise in flex fuel technologies, the system delivers enhanced flexibility, reduced environmental impact and design and manufacturing tailored to regional market requirements.

Thermal management: optimized designs and miniaturization for lightweight, flexibility and efficiency

In addition to propulsion solutions, Marelli will also present innovations from its Green Technologies business, a closely related technological area focused on optimizing vehicle thermal energy and exhaust gas management to support low-carbon, safe and reliable mobility.

At Auto China 2026, the company will highlight a selection of technologies designed to maximize thermal efficiency for hybrid and electric powertrains. These solutions leverage advanced miniaturization of electrification components, reducing mass and volume while ensuring optimal thermal performance. This approach contributes to lower consumption and more efficient energy utilization at the vehicle level, resulting in increased driving range.

Among these technologies, the High-Performance Chiller enhances battery thermal management in electrified vehicles. Compared with previous designs, the solution delivers higher heat exchange performance, improving battery temperature control and energy efficiency. These gains are achieved through an ultra-fine inner fin structure and a lightweight design, which allow compact dimensions and more uniform refrigerant flow. The system supports high charging rates, while offering strong cost advantages.

The eAxle Oil Cooler is a lightweight and efficient solution for effective heat exchange. It features a new inner fin design that enables compact size and improved thermal performance, combined with an optimized dimple structure that increases water flow speed and reduces dead water areas, boosting cooling efficiency. The miniaturized design delivers space and weight savings, offers flexibility to accommodate different layouts and provides cost advantages while meeting stringent performance standards.

Finally, the booth will feature the Full Aluminum Radiator, a proven solution already available on the market for electric powertrains. This low-temperature radiator is designed to support efficient and reliable battery cooling for New Energy Vehicles. The compact aluminum design reduces size and weight. The solution enables high heat transfer performance and flexible layout, offering reduced costs and faster cooling.

The High-Performance Chiller, eAxle Oil Cooler and Full Aluminum Radiator all feature mono‑material aluminum construction, which supports easier recycling.

A distributed development model combining global coordination and local capabilities

These technologies have been developed through close collaboration between local and global teams, in line with Marelli's 'distributed' model for high-speed innovation to accelerate time-to-market. Illustrated at Auto China by the theme "Rooted in innovation, everywhere", this approach combines robust local engineering, supply chains and production capabilities with strong global coordination to support customers wherever they need, with localized design, development, sourcing and manufacturing across different regions.

Marelli will showcase its latest solutions in propulsion, thermal and several other technology domains at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, from April 24 to May 3, at booth W2B08, Hall W2, at the New China International Exhibition Center (NCIEC) in Beijing.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

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SOURCE Marelli