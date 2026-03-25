Marelli to unveil more than 20 innovations at Auto China 2026, advancing localization, affordability and speed

Visitors will be able to explore a diverse range of solutions designed to elevate the user experience, including these debuts and a selection of ready‑to‑offer products. Reflecting this broad technological scope – spanning lighting, electronics, interiors, propulsion, green technologies, and ride dynamics – the booth will be organized into six distinct areas, each dedicated to one of these domains.

Near customer hubs: localized where they need, for speed and affordability

The technologies presented at the event embody the theme "Rooted in innovation, everywhere", exemplifying Marelli's 'distributed' model for high-speed innovation. Vehicle makers – starting with Chinese ones – operate globally, with hubs in different regions of the world, with each market requiring localized and tailored solutions. By combining robust local engineering and supply chains with strong global coordination, Marelli supports customers wherever they operate, with localized design, development, sourcing and manufacturing, delivering hi-tech and competitive products rapidly in any area. At Auto China in Beijing, the company demonstrates how this approach enables "in China for China" solutions, while applying the same model worldwide by leveraging local capabilities and suppliers wherever customers need them. This strategy delivers benefits in speed, affordability and sustainability.

Marelli's booth at Auto China: innovation that matters

Among Marelli's innovations at the booth, several highlights showcase the company's comprehensive expertise across key vehicle domains.

In the lighting field, the company will present high-performance technologies that enhance user interaction, safety, personalization, design and seamless integration, including corner-to-corner headlamp, high-performance microLED headlamp technologies and flat lit surfaces.

For electronics, a first focus is on the cabin, where the integration of user experience, materials, ergonomics and smart ways to provide information and entertainment is increasingly central: for this, Marelli will present advanced technologies for the cockpit experience, including an ultra-thin MiniLED display and its next generation HorizonView pillar-to-pillar display. Alongside this, the evolution of the journey towards the software-defined vehicle is supported by several technologies, with special attention to audio as well, through innovative solutions like the zone control unit that enables scalable audio distribution across the vehicle and an audio amplifier that provides high-fidelity sound over Ethernet. The company is also introducing its Affordable 5G RedCap solution to China.

Completing the cabin experience with a focus on design and comfort, Marelli will demonstrate interior technologies designed to enhance life on board: two dedicated demonstrators feature innovations for the instrument panel – including a swivel motorized speaker and various ambient light options – and for the center console.

In line with a transversal approach to all propulsion types, supporting efficiency and performance, Marelli will unveil in Beijing a new e-transmission cooling pump for electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside a flex fuel system.

In a closely related domain, the company will highlight innovative solutions from its Green Technologies portfolio for the efficient management of vehicle thermal energy, including its new high-performance chiller and e-axle oil cooler, together with the full aluminum radiator.

Finally, Ride Dynamics stands out as a crucial domain across all types of vehicles and powertrains, increasingly important for safety, comfort and vehicle differentiation. Here, Marelli will deliver a complete offering, including the evolved fully active electromechanical suspension, the new hybrid electromechanical suspension, active camber, and the electromechanical lifter.

At Marelli's booth, a selection of highly localized products will be showcased through interactive, visual displays, depicting where they are designed, sourced and manufactured. A dedicated paper will be available, detailing Marelli's polycentric operating model, designed to leverage regional expertise and cost structures to optimize time-to-market and strengthen resilience.

"Our priority is to stand beside our customers where they are, delivering locally impactful innovation, targeted for their needs. This is especially important in China, which is driving automotive evolution in many aspects, but we bring the same approach and commitment wherever customers ask for our support." stated Joachim Fetzer, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Marelli. "We focus on making technology accessible and delivering at speed: key enablers are our Minimum Viable Products and Processes, which accelerate development by testing concepts early with customers to define quickly next steps based on their feedback."

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

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SOURCE Marelli