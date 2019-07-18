Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement

NEWARK, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has announced that Margaret "Peggy" Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer, will retire at the end of 2019. Sheila Rostiac, Vice President Total Rewards and Talent Management, will transition to the Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer role beginning Sept. 2.

"I couldn't be more grateful to Peggy for her 45 years of dedicated service to our company," said Ralph Izzo, President, Chairman and CEO of PSEG. "Peggy will leave a lasting legacy of attracting, developing and retaining the high performing and diverse workforce that we have at PSEG today. Under her leadership, PSEG not only created its centralized Human Resources department, but also implemented culture-changing initiatives which have positively impacted countless employees and their families."

Rostiac is in her 19th year with PSEG, serving in her current role since 2016. She also has served as president of the PSEG Foundation and has held a variety of Human Resources, Accounting, and Finance roles. Outside of PSEG, she held key roles in global human resources at Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals and financial roles with Jersey Central Power & Light and Arthur Andersen & Co.

"Sheila's promotion is well deserved and I look forward to her continued leadership in enhancing the employee experience, building strong union relationships and guiding our company into a new era," Izzo said, "all while ensuring the growth of PSEG's most important asset, a diverse and inclusive workforce."

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com/).

