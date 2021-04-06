Margaritapalooza Is Back At Taco Cabana!

Pineapple Jalapeno

Dragonfruit

Pickle

Violet

Orange

Pistachio

Orange Cream

Chili Lime Cucumber

Pineapple Banana

Three TC MargaritaPalooza classics include:*

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

*Guests have the option to add chamoy at no additional cost.

Taco Cabana continues to sell Lime, Strawberry and Mango margaritas by the gallon to-go for $34.99. The new frozen Bacardi Orange Cream launches tomorrow as well, featuring a refreshing blend of Bacardi Rum, orange, hints of vanilla and whipping cream for $3.

"Taco Cabana remains the go-to destination in Texas for great-tasting, uniquely-flavored margaritas at a fantastic value," said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. "We invite everyone to TC to find their favorite!"

Starting tomorrow, TC fans can also enjoy three new street tacos: Carne Asada topped with chopped cilantro and diced onion; Pork Adobado topped with chopped cilantro and pickled red onions; Pollo Adobado topped with cilantro lime ranch and cotija cheese. New street tacos are available in a three-pack for $4.99.

A new chicken milanesa torta and a TC favorite dessert, peach empanadas, also join the TC menu. The chicken milanesa torta features a breaded chicken breast on telera bread with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and cilantro lime ranch. The peach empanadas return to the menu with a two-pack for just $2.99.

All menu items, including MargaritaPalooza margaritas, can be ordered online at tacocabana.com or via the MYTC! App for convenient curbside pick-up. TC drive-throughs are open for food and alcohol purchases and select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for on-site dining as well. Currently, San Antonio residents can order alcohol and food delivery online or via the Taco Cabana app. Members of the MYTC! Loyalty Program also earn reward points for each alcoholic beverage purchase.

For more information on Taco Cabana MargaritaPalooza, new street tacos and other TC items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

SOURCE Taco Cabana

