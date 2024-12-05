Margherita Maccapani Missoni Releases Personal Collection of Vintage and Pre-Loved Fashion on eBay

The latest installment of eBay's "From the Collection" series gives shoppers a rare glimpse into the closet of a fashion icon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay announces the latest in its series of exclusive drops from the closets of fashion and entertainment's most influential figures with 'From The Collection: Margherita Maccapani Missoni.' The collection features exclusive pre-owned, vintage and archival pieces curated by the fashion tastemaker, available for auction now through December 12 at ebay.com/margherita-maccapani-missoni .

'From The Collection: Margherita Maccapani Missoni' builds on Margherita's deep passion for discovering pre-loved and vintage pieces on eBay. Shopping on the eBay marketplace since her teenage years, Margherita used her discoveries to furnish her first flat in New York City and to inspire her fashion design process. The designer and tastemaker launched "MaccaFinds" powered by eBay in September 2024 – a curated series of limited-time drops featuring eBay-sourced accessories, including pieces styled in her Maccapani collections.

Included in the 35-item collection are several M Missoni pieces designed during Margherita's tenure as creative director of the brand, as well as a '90s Ralph Lauren sweater given to her by her mother, Chatelles slippers with changeable heart decals, a Missoni resin bracelet paying homage to the chevron design of the knitwear the label is known for and rare Fornasetti Italian ceramics and art pieces. Bidding will start at $20.02 – a nod to the year that Margherita first began shopping on eBay.

"As a curator by nature and forever a pre-loved enthusiast, I'm always on the hunt for pieces that inspire my creative process, and eBay has always been the destination for me to unearth treasures," said Margherita Maccapani Missoni. "This collection is really a personal story for me, with each item reflecting moments from my career, my family and my travels."

All proceeds from "From the Collection: Margherita Maccapani Missoni" will benefit OAfrica , a nonprofit organization for which Margherita serves as an international ambassador. The organization develops programs and projects to help vulnerable children and their families in Ghana, West Africa.

A third-generation designer and creative entrepreneur, Margherita is celebrated for her eclectic style and sharp design sense. In 2023, she launched Maccapani , an Italian ready-to-wear brand recognized for its daring designs. A vintage devotee, Margherita has incorporated pre-loved accessories from eBay into her brand's collections since its beginning.

Pre-Loved Fashion on eBay By the Numbers

Pre-loved and refurbished makes up 40% of eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) – and global eBay users searched for "vintage" over 1000 times a minute, on average ( June 2024 ).

). Last year, eBay's Recommerce Report revealed 80% of Gen Z has bought pre-loved goods in the past 12 months.

The number of sold vintage Missoni clothing, shoes and accessories increased by over 130% globally in the past decade, as fashion enthusiasts – particularly Gen Z – gravitate toward instantly recognizable heritage brands to reinterpret the past and express their style in unique, sustainable ways.

The number of listings on eBay globally for M Missoni increased over 350% in 2024 compared to 2022.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

About MACCAPANI

Founded by Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Maccapani is a new forward-looking take on "made-in-Italy" that goes beyond the contemporary wardrobe combining cutting-edge Italian jersey fabrications with Margherita's post-streetwear, feminocentric philosophy with function at its core.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.3 billion has been raised for charity around the world by the eBay community.

