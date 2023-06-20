MarginEdge Named #2 Top Workplace in 2023 by The Washington Post

The leading restaurant management and bill payment platform recognized for its excellence and dedication to workplace culture for the third year in a row by The Washington Post

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, finishing second overall amongst midsize companies. This is MarginEdge's third consecutive year of recognition by The Washington Post.

This is MarginEdge's third consecutive year of recognition by The Washington Post As a team built by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles.

The Washington Post Top Workplaces list recognizes excellence in workplace culture and community for employers of all sizes across the D.C. metro area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are thrilled to have MarginEdge recognized once again by The Washington Post," said Bo Davis, CEO. "This accolade is another testament to our team's commitment to restaurant clients, the industry, and each other. With this year's grand opening of our new Arlington headquarters, we're excited to continue building on the successes as a Top Workplace honoree."

MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making the magic just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

Co-Founder Roy Phillips said, "As a company built by restaurant operators on a foundation of hospitality, it's exciting to see the culture remain strong as we've grown over the last seven years. We deeply value all the hard work our team puts in, and it motivates us to find new ways to help restaurants grow and thrive."

In addition, MarginEdge was recently recognized by Inc. as a 2023 Best Workplace and Mid-Atlantic Fastest-Growing Company, one of America's fastest-growing companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and by the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2022 and 2023. They also boast a 4.9 rating on Glassdoor.

