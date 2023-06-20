MarginEdge Named #2 Top Workplace in 2023 by The Washington Post

News provided by

MarginEdge

20 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

The leading restaurant management and bill payment platform recognized for its excellence and dedication to workplace culture for the third year in a row by The Washington Post

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, finishing second overall amongst midsize companies. This is MarginEdge's third consecutive year of recognition by The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
This is MarginEdge's third consecutive year of recognition by The Washington Post
This is MarginEdge's third consecutive year of recognition by The Washington Post
As a team built by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles.
As a team built by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles.

The Washington Post Top Workplaces list recognizes excellence in workplace culture and community for employers of all sizes across the D.C. metro area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are thrilled to have MarginEdge recognized once again by The Washington Post," said Bo Davis, CEO. "This accolade is another testament to our team's commitment to restaurant clients, the industry, and each other. With this year's grand opening of our new Arlington headquarters, we're excited to continue building on the successes as a Top Workplace honoree."

As a team built by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making the magic just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

Co-Founder Roy Phillips said, "As a company built by restaurant operators on a foundation of hospitality, it's exciting to see the culture remain strong as we've grown over the last seven years. We deeply value all the hard work our team puts in, and it motivates us to find new ways to help restaurants grow and thrive."

In addition, MarginEdge was recently recognized by Inc. as a 2023 Best Workplace and Mid-Atlantic Fastest-Growing Company, one of America's fastest-growing companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and by the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2022 and 2023. They also boast a 4.9 rating on Glassdoor.

About MarginEdge
MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

Media Contact:
Cara Harbor
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687
[email protected]com

SOURCE MarginEdge

Also from this source

MarginEdge Named Top Workplace in 2023 by Inc. and Washington Business Journal

MarginEdge Ranks No. 112 on the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.