Maria Forss, SVP Consumables business area, to leave the Vitrolife Group

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Forss, has resigned from her position in the Vitrolife Group as she will assume the role of CEO BICO Group AB. We are currently working on a transition plan for her current position.

Maria has been employed within the company since 2012 and has been leading the Consumables business area since 2017. "We would like to sincerely thank Maria for her service in the company and wish her all the best for the future," says Bronwyn Brophy, CEO.

Gothenburg, August 23, 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy, CEO

