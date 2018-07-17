María González Calvet Joins Ropes & Gray's Anti-Corruption and International Risk Team in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Calvet is recognized as a leading authority in the application of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other anti-bribery statutes in Latin America. She advises clients on enforcement matters; transactions with governmental entities and financial institutions; risks associated with consortia and other partnerships; and M&A due diligence, including diligence in high-risk markets. At Ropes & Gray, Ms. Calvet, who is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, will focus on conducting internal investigations, counseling companies on disclosures to and negotiations with regulators, and helping clients build, improve, and implement effective compliance programs.

"Roughly half of all FCPA investigations in 2017 had a Latin America component, so effectively navigating the risks posed by this region is increasingly critical to our clients in the U.S. and abroad," said Alex Rene, co-chair of the anti-corruption and international risk practice and managing partner of the Washington, D.C. office of Ropes & Gray. "María's experience uniquely positions her to help clients do business ethically in Latin America, and beyond."

Throughout her career, Ms. Calvet has acquired significant experience in anti-corruption and other investigative matters in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, and in every significant business sector. Prior to joining Ropes & Gray, Ms. Calvet was Executive Counsel for Global Investigations at General Electric, where she helped protect and defend the company in Latin America. Before joining General Electric, Ms. Calvet spent four years at the U.S. Department of Justice as a trial attorney in the Fraud Section's FCPA Unit, leading some of the Department's most important international white collar criminal investigations in Latin America, with a particular focus on corruption in the region. She also focused on other complex white collar crimes, such as money laundering and bank, mail, wire and health care fraud, in districts around the U.S., with a focus on conduct arising out of Latin America.

"I am delighted to join Ropes & Gray, a prestigious global law firm with an international client base and a renowned anti-corruption and international risk practice," said Ms. Calvet. "I know that my years in government service, combined with my in-house and private practice experience, will be assets to Ropes & Gray's clients, and I look forward to working with them as they manage their risks in Latin America and around the world."

Ms. Calvet earned a B.A. in English from the University of Pennsylvania, where she received numerous accolades, including an undergraduate Mellon Foundation Fellowship and the Alice B. Paul Award, which recognizes extraordinary women students. She then received an M.A. in English from the Pennsylvania State University, followed by a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Upon graduation from law school, she clerked for Judge Legrome D. Davis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The arrival of Ms. Calvet follows two notable additions to Ropes & Gray's anti-corruption and international risk practice in the past year. Partner and co-head of the firm's London international risk practice Judith Seddon joined Ropes & Gray's London office in January, and is recognized as one of the leading financial crime lawyers in the U.K. Additionally, partner Ama Adams joined the Washington, D.C. office in November 2017, bringing with her a strong focus on international transactions and the U.S. government's regulation of trade and global investment.

Ropes & Gray's award winning anti-corruption and international risk practice consists of former federal prosecutors and SEC enforcement attorneys who have extensive experience handling regulatory and enforcement initiatives in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Co-chaired by Jim Dowden, Amanda Raad, and Alex Rene, our attorneys possess an in-depth understanding of our clients' businesses and industries, as well as the cultural environments in which they operate.

