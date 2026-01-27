Robert E. Segert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of athenahealth, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Robert E. (Bob) Segert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of athenahealth, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Segert joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Segert was born in Crown Point, Indiana, a small town outside of Chicago. His father worked at a gas station, which he later purchased, and his mother was an administrative assistant. Beginning at age 13, Segert worked alongside his father at the station, where he learned the value of hard work and that no job was beneath him. Although neither of his parents attended college, they encouraged him to pursue higher education to improve his circumstances. He graduated from high school as the salutatorian of his class and went on to attend Purdue University, where he found his passion for mechanical engineering.

A pivotal internship at a Frito-Lay manufacturing plant led to an offer to join the company's corporate headquarters in Texas. He later earned his MBA from Harvard University, further preparing him for leadership roles in business and strategy. By the age of 29, Segert was vice president of corporate strategy at Electronic Data Systems (EDS). In 2008, he entered his first CEO role at GXS Worldwide, a private equity-backed company. He went on to serve in additional private equity roles as president and CEO of Expert Global Solutions and as executive chairman of Aspect Software. In 2018, Segert became chairman and CEO of Virence Health, which merged with athenahealth in a take-private transaction in 2019. He has since served as chairman and CEO of athenahealth, a leading provider of AI-native healthcare technology and solutions to more than 170,000 ambulatory care providers throughout the U.S.

"From working beside my dad at the gas station as a teenager to serving as chairman and CEO of a major corporation, I've carried the belief that success comes from showing up and putting in the work. Along the way, I've also learned the importance of staying curious and asking questions. That mindset guides my leadership today," said Bob Segert. "When you lead with authenticity and approachability, your team believes in the mission and works together to achieve it. I see those same values of hard work and dedication reflected in the Horatio Alger Association, and I'm honored to receive this award. I'm proud to stand alongside other leaders who are committed to showing young people that the American Dream is never out of reach."

Segert and his wife, Lisa, are deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting organizations that strengthen education, health, and the arts in their community. Their charitable efforts include long-standing involvement with Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit serving homeless children in Dallas through early-childhood development and education, where Segert has served on the executive board and foundation board, as well as providing financial support for Greenville University in their efforts to modernize their athletic facilities. Segert is engaged in the arts as a member of the Board of Governors and executive board of the Dallas Symphony Association, where he serves as chairman of the finance committee and treasurer. He is also a past director of the Dallas Symphony Foundation.

"Bob Segert is a purpose-driven leader whose unwavering work ethic, servant-hearted approach, and commitment to giving back align powerfully with the mission of the Horatio Alger Association," said Steven Durham, Chairman of Americas Strategic Holdings, LLC, a Horatio Alger Legacy Ambassador who nominated Segert for the Award. "Getting to know Bob beyond his professional achievements—through our shared work in the Dallas community—has been especially meaningful. I'm confident he will bring the same energy, integrity, and enthusiasm to the Association, and make an immediate, positive impact as a Member."

Segert and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its 2026 membership class, please visit www.horatioalger.org and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

