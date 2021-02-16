Marianne Caswell Named President of Park Avenue Securities

"Marianne has over 20 years of experience in building and leading advisory and broker dealer operations," said Lesina. "She recognizes the need to provide our clients with robust financial guidance and deliver differentiated services and digital capabilities. I'm confident her experience will bring outstanding value to our financial advisors and their clients."

Caswell joined Guardian Life and Park Avenue Securities in 2013 as Head of Strategic Initiatives in Individual Markets Administration & Wealth Management. She led the development and execution of key initiatives, which included implementing a new business development strategy and conversion to a new clearing platform. Prior to her new role, she was Head of Practice Development in Agency Distribution where she provided Guardian's Financial Representatives (FR) and their practices with critical strategies and development opportunities to grow their businesses. She led a broad range of areas, including FR Learning and Development; The Living Balance Sheet, Guardian's core philosophy and sales system; Diverse Field & Client Markets; and Supervision & Business Risk.

Caswell also serves as the President of Guardian's wholly owned subsidiary, Innovative Underwriters (IU), a full-service brokerage general agency committed to helping FRs serve their clients with access to non-proprietary products. In this role, she is responsible for the day-to-day operation of all facets of the business, including sales, service, underwriting, technology, and finance.

Caswell obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics with a concentration in Business and Communication from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. She is licensed to sell life and health products, and holds Series 7, 66, and 24 licenses. Caswell is dedicated to raising awareness for childhood cancer research and has previously served on the board for the Association for Research of Childhood Cancer in Buffalo.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

