Marieke Gouda Brings Home Nine Awards from the 2026 American Cheese Society Competition

THORP, Wis., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marieke Gouda is honored to be recognized among North America's finest cheeses at the 2026 American Cheese Society (ACS) Competition in Louisville, Ky., earning an impressive eight medals out of approximately 1,600 cheeses and cultured dairy products in over 100 categories. Marieke Gouda also received the Highest Scoring – American Original Award for Marieke Golden and recognition in the Top 11 Best of Show. It earned first-place gold medals for their Premium Gouda (12-18 months), Hatch Pepper Spread, and Marieke Golden. Additionally, the company won second-place silver medals for Belegen, Honey Clover Spread, and Marieke Golden and medals for third place with Marieke Gouda Young (2-4 months) and Marieke Golden.

Marieke Gouda was recognized among North America's finest cheeses at the 2026 American Cheese Society (ACS) Competition. Post this Marieke Penterman poses with awards from the 2026 American Cheese Society (ACS) Competition.

The ACS Competition is among the most respected cheese competitions in North America. Winners are determined through a blind judging process that evaluates cheeses and cultured dairy products based on flavor, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall craftsmanship, recognizing the highest standards of excellence in cheesemaking. The ACS Conference brings together the extraordinary community of cheesemakers, cheesemongers, affineurs, retailers, buyers, distributors, educators, and dairy professionals to share ideas that reflect the industry's shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and lifelong learning.

"Being recognized by the American Cheese Society is an incredible honor because it comes from some of the most knowledgeable and respected experts in our industry," said Marieke Penterman, founder and owner of Marieke Gouda. "What makes ACS so special isn't just the awards, it's the people. Every year I leave inspired by the passion of this community. It's a place where everyone, regardless of experience, comes together to learn from one another. And these awards belong to our entire team back in Thorp. None of this is possible without our passionate and dedicated Marieke Gouda team, along with everyone who helps support our cheese on the shelf. I'm incredibly grateful for what we accomplish together."

The 2026 awards are especially meaningful as Marieke Gouda celebrates 20 years of cheesemaking, marking two decades of blending authentic Dutch tradition with Wisconsin's rich dairy heritage.

Since producing its first batch of Gouda in 2006, Marieke Gouda has earned hundreds of national and international awards while building a reputation for excellence in handcrafted, farmstead Gouda made with passion, premium ingredients, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

To learn more or to purchase Marieke Gouda's award-winning cheeses, visit mariekegouda.com.

About Marieke Gouda

Founded by Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Marieke Penterman, Marieke Gouda crafts award-winning Gouda cheeses in Thorp, Wisconsin. Using milk from its own dairy farm, Marieke Gouda combines the traditional Dutch cheesemaking process with Wisconsin's dairy heritage, creating authentic flavors and unparalleled quality. Since the first batch in 2006, the company has earned hundreds of national and international awards and has become nationally recognized for its artisanal cheese. Learn more at mariekegouda.com.

SOURCE Marieke Gouda