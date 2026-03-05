Marina Pointe's Luna Tower Offers Tampa Bay Waterfront Buyers an Early-Cycle Opportunity in a Community Already Alive

As Later-Phase Pricing Comes Into View, a Limited Window Remains for Early Selection

TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For waterfront buyers who think in cycles rather than seasons, March represents a defined moment. Time spent in Florida during the winter months brings clarity around lifestyle priorities, daily routines, and the long-term investment decisions that follow from both. Within the lifecycle of a pre-construction community, it also marks a point when early selection remains available, before construction planning advances and later-phase pricing frameworks come into view.

At Marina Pointe, that moment has arrived for Luna, the second residential tower within Tampa Bay's Westshore Marina District.

Luna offers a limited collection of new-construction waterfront residences ranging from approximately 1,100 to more than 3,500 square feet, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts as well as a small number of larger-format residences. Pre-construction pricing currently begins at approximately $1 million, positioning Luna favorably relative to completed waterfront condominiums across Southeast U.S. and comparable new-construction offerings in markets such as Miami, Palm Beach, Naples, and Sarasota, where new waterfront condominiums often command materially higher entry points.

"Waterfront buyers are thoughtful by nature," said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of Marina Pointe. "They are not chasing trends. They are thinking about how they want to live five, ten, even twenty years from now. Buyers who act early within a strong community benefit the most, in both lifestyle and long-term value."

What Early Buyers at Marina Pointe's First Tower Understood

Marina Pointe has already moved through one full cycle.

When buyers committed to the community's first residential tower during its pre-construction phase, the marina was not yet active, the district was still emerging, and the broader vision required a degree of foresight. Those buyers were not reacting to a finished product, they were evaluating fundamentals: location, marina access, the private peninsula setting, and long-term waterfront scarcity.

Their commitments were also structured with a measured financial approach. Buyers entered during pre-construction with a minimal initial deposit, followed by a staggered payment schedule tied to construction milestones. This allowed purchasers to secure waterfront positioning early while maintaining liquidity as the community and surrounding district evolved.

From pre-construction contract through completion and resale, select residences experienced significant appreciation. One early buyer purchased a 15th-floor residence for $1,580,922 and resold it approximately three years later for $2,450,000. A 16th-floor residence originally purchased for $1,267,436 resold in 2025 for $1,800,000. Recorded sales prices are available through public records.

For other early buyers, those gains remain unrealized by choice. They continue to enjoy their residences today, paired with a waterfront Florida lifestyle they were able to experience while the marina, promenades, and surrounding district matured around them.

Luna: A Similar Moment in the Cycle — Within a Far More Observable Environment

Unlike Marina Pointe's first tower, Luna launches into a community already alive.

The private marina is fully operational. Waterfront promenades are active. Marina Landings Town Center is open and serving residents daily. The peninsula setting, access points, and residential character of the community are clearly defined and functioning as intended. What remains early is the opportunity within Luna itself.

The Westshore Marina District is one of Tampa Bay's most intentionally planned waterfront environments defined by marina access, controlled density, and long-term residential orientation. Buyers entering Luna are not underwriting an untested neighborhood; they are securing a position within a waterfront district that is already active, increasingly established, and continuing to evolve with intention.

For buyers evaluating value not just in absolute terms but in relation to replacement cost, location, and long-term scarcity, this stage of the Luna release offers a compelling early-cycle point of entry.

A March Consideration for Buyers Who Move with Perspective

In recognition of this early-cycle moment, a limited March consideration valued at $10,000 is being extended to buyers who formalize their purchase during this window. This is an acknowledgment of decisiveness at a point in the development cycle where early commitments continue to shape long-term outcomes.

Private appointments are now being scheduled at the Marina Pointe sales gallery. An on-site visit provides the opportunity to experience the waterfront environment firsthand, review the historical performance of Marina Pointe's first residential tower, and understand how Luna is positioned within the broader evolution of the Westshore Marina District.

To schedule a private appointment or learn more, visit MarinaPointe.com or contact the Luna at Marina Pointe sales team at 813.683.8944.

About Marina Pointe

Marina Pointe is Tampa Bay's premier luxury waterfront condominium development, located on a private peninsula within the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District. The community will feature three luxury towers with ultra-high-end condominiums and Harbour Homes set along 1.5 scenic miles of Tampa Bay waterfront.

With the first tower complete and occupied, Luna at Marina Pointe is now accepting pre-sale reservations for new-construction waterfront residences ranging from 1,100 to 3,500 square feet, priced from $1 million to over $4 million. Community amenities include a 150-slip full-service private marina on a 13-acre deep-water basin, 24-hour concierge, resort-style pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and exclusive social lounges. Owners may also purchase a private boat slip accommodating yachts from 40 to 90 feet.

Centrally located minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, Marina Pointe offers the rare balance of coastal sophistication and metropolitan convenience. For more information, visit MarinaPointe.com.

The three Marina Pointe condominiums are being developed by Marina Pointe East Developer, LLC, Marina Pointe Central Developer, LLC, and Marina Pointe West Developer, LLC (individually or collectively the "Developer" as required in context). This offering is made only by the Developers' respective Prospectus for the applicable Condominium. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to buy condominium units in states where such offer or solicitation cannot be made. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time without notice. BTI Realty, LLC is engaged in the promotion of the sale of condominium units and is an affiliate of BTI Partners, LLC. Neither BTI Realty, BTI Partners, nor any of their respective affiliated and/or related entities are acting in the capacity as a developer of the condominium pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 718. Please refer to the prospectus and all exhibits thereto for applicable disclosures. Recorded sales prices are available through public records.

