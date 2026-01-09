Tampa Bay's Marina Pointe Wins Three Americas Property Awards for Excellence in Luxury Waterfront Living

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting a new benchmark for luxury waterfront living in Florida, Marina Pointe, a state-of-the-art condominium community located within Tampa Bay's 52-acre Westshore Marina District, has been honored with three Americas Property Awards by the International Property Awards organization. The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property & real estate industry. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of Marina Pointe

Marina Pointe is redefining Tampa Bay's luxury real estate market with its sleek, high-rise towers overlooking a private deepwater marina on Tampa Bay. Offering resort-style amenities, panoramic water views, and modern architectural design, Marina Pointe has quickly become one of Florida's most coveted waterfront addresses for buyers seeking a sophisticated coastal lifestyle.

Marina Pointe earned top distinctions in the Apartment and Condominium Development for Florida, Architecture Multiple Residence for Florida, and Residential High-Rise Development for Florida categories, underscoring its status as one of the most exceptional residential projects in the region. These honors recognize excellence in architectural design, innovation, and the creation of an elevated waterfront lifestyle, reflecting the unwavering commitment to quality at every stage of the project by the visionary behind Marina Pointe, BTI Partners.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized with these awards," said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of Marina Pointe. "From day one, our goal with Marina Pointe has been to create something truly special in Tampa Bay. Every detail was designed to offer residents an exceptional waterfront lifestyle. It's rewarding to see that vision recognized, and it also reflects how Tampa has really become one of the top cities people are relocating to."

The International Property Awards are a globally respected competition, open to residential and commercial property professionals worldwide. Recognized for their rigorous judging process and international scope, the awards highlight innovation, design, and quality in real estate, underscoring Marina Pointe's distinction as a standout residential development.

Marina Pointe's first residential tower has sold out, while Luna at Marina Pointe, the second phase, is now offering pre-construction waterfront residences ranging from 1,100 to over 3,400 square feet, priced from $1 million to more than $4 million. Each home features floor-to-ceiling glass, designer-curated finishes, and open layouts that showcase sweeping views of Tampa Bay.

Residents enjoy access to a 150-slip deepwater marina capable of accommodating yachts up to 90 feet, a resort-style pool and spa, private social lounges, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and 24-hour concierge service. Marina Pointe's walkable setting places residents steps away from waterfront dining, boutique shopping, wellness studios, and outdoor recreation, all just minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg.

"Marina Pointe delivers a true turnkey waterfront lifestyle," Pickering added. "Every element is thoughtfully designed to provide effortless luxury. From waterfront views and designer interiors to world-class amenities and a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, Marina Pointe embodies the very best of Tampa living."

As Tampa Bay's luxury real estate market continues to flourish, Marina Pointe stands as a symbol of the region's transformation, attracting homebuyers from across the United States and around the world. The development exemplifies Florida's vibrant lifestyle, economic growth, and unmatched waterfront appeal, setting a new benchmark for luxury condominium living in Tampa Bay.

About Marina Pointe

Marina Pointe is Tampa Bay's premier luxury waterfront condominium development, located in the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District. This exclusive waterfront community will feature three luxury towers with thoughtfully designed ultra-high-end condominiums and Harbour Homes, all situated along 1.5 scenic miles of Tampa Bay waterfront with direct marina access.

With the first tower completed, Luna at Marina Pointe is offering luxury waterfront residences ranging from 1,100 to 3,500 square feet, priced from $1 million to over $4 million, each featuring panoramic Tampa Bay views and modern finishes. Strategically located in a private peninsula, Marina Pointe redefines luxury waterfront living in Florida with resort-style amenities including a 150-slip full-service private marina on a 13-acre deep-water basin, 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness centers, resort-style pools, and exclusive social lounges.

Marina Pointe offers the rare opportunity for owners to purchase their own private boat slip in Tampa's most exclusive marina, which accommodates yachts from 40 to 90 feet. Centrally located just minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, this luxury waterfront enclave benefits from the walkable Westshore Marina District, filled with vibrant restaurants, boutique shops, wellness studios, and year-round community events that enhance the lifestyle of residents. It provides discerning buyers the perfect balance of coastal sophistication and metropolitan convenience.

For more information about Tampa's most prestigious waterfront residences, visit marinapointe.com .

