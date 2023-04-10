Marine Actuators and Valves Market worth $3.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Actuators and Valves market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The anticipated growth in seaborne trade and growing commercial and naval fleets worldwide is driving market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206171286

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Actuators and Valves Market"

245 – Tables

59 – Figures

278 – Pages

Marine Actuators and Valves Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $2.8 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $3.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Market Size Available for 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, By Product, By Mechanism, By Material, By Design Characteristics, By Component, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Rest of the World Key Market Challenge Power consumption, noise, and leakage issues associated with actuators and valves Key Market Opportunities Growing use of inland waterways Key Market Drivers Increased global seaborne trade

Commercial Segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Ship Type, Commercial segment is projected to lead the marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period attributed to the growing demand for commercial vessels such as containers, bulk carriers, tankers, ferries, and cruise ships. . Increasing the level of shipboard automation and growing passenger traffic with the a rise of recreational boats can lead to an increased requirement for commercial ships vehicles, which, in turn, would is expected to create significant potential for the marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period.

The Electric Mechanism segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Mechanism , the electric segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. These actuators rely on electric energy as a prime power source which is readily available on the ship. They have a long lifecycle and high power storage capacity in terms of charge/discharge efficiency and low maintenance needs. Technological advancements in electric mechanism-based products have led to an increased demand for electric actuators as these products offer advantages such as lower maintenance and more leak-free operations.

The OEM segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Sales Channel, the OEM segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The constantly growing global trade and tourism and the increasing quantity of ship deliveries to meet demand both have an impact on rising production rates of marine actuators and valves. The upcoming laws that aim to adopt sustainable practices in marine vessel operations are expected to be the driving reason behind fleet modernization initiatives, which will further fuel the growth of the marine actuators and valves market.

The Fuel and Propulsion System segment projected to lead Marine Actuators and Valves market during the forecast period

Based on Application, the Fuel and Propulsion System segment is projected to lead the Marine Actuators and Valves market during the forecast period. . Marine actuators and valves are generally used to control and regulate the flow of fuel, oil, or water in the fuel and propulsion systems. Marine actuators and valves can be installed in varieties of fuel and propulsion systems that are a part of water treatment plants, heat exchangers, fuel tanks, water separation systems, flow control systems, boilers, air dampers, steam superheaters, turbines, condensers, and generators. Growing shipbuilding activities in the world are expected to accelerate the demand for marine actuators and valves for fuel and propulsion systems.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206171286

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The marine actuators and valves market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and it is projected to witness 5.40% CAGR during the forecast period. The region accounts for more than 90% share of global shipbuilding business and is hub for major commercial and defense shipbuilding activities. The market for marine actuators and valves is expected to benefit from rising global trade operations, hybridization and electrification of marine vessels while the escalation of global geopolitical rifts is driving the race for superiority in terms of military capabilities, as evidenced by increased defense expenditure and divestments in the modernization of various defense vessels by countries. Furthermore, increased investment in R&D by major players and OEMs to manufacture superior energy storage systems to meet future sustainable and operational requirements will drive the market.

The Marine Actuators and Valves market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Marine Actuators and Valves market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the Marine Actuators and Valves market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Marine Actuators and Valves market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the marine actuators and valves market include Moog Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rotork plc (UK), Emerson (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), IMI plc (UK), Flowserve Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation (US) and Kitz Corporation (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206171286

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Marine Battery Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Battery Function, Nominal Capacity, Propulsion Type, Ship Power, Battery Design, Battery Type, Energy Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment), Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), and Region (2021-2027)

Military Actuators Market by Application (Air, Land, Naval), System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical), Component (Cylinders, Drives, Servo Valves, Manifolds), Type (Linear, Rotary), and Region (2019-2024)

Connected Ship Market by Application (Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet operations, Fleet Health Operations), Installation Type (Onboard, Onshore), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Region (2017-2023)

Military Battery Market by Type (Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Propulsion, Non-propulsion), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Composition, Voltage, Power Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-actuator-valve-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-actuator-valve.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets