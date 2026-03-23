Marine Biological Laboratory Establishes Robert Jeffrey Zimmer Chair for Financial Leadership

Gift from Connie and Dennis Keller Honors Legacy of Late University of Chicago President and Strengthens MBL's Path to Financial Sustainability

WOODS HOLE, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) today announced the establishment of The Robert Jeffrey Zimmer Chair for Financial Leadership. This gift from Connie and Dennis Keller honors the legacy of the late University of Chicago President, a committed advocate for the MBL. It also honors the long and productive relationship between the MBL and the University of Chicago.

The Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, MA

The new endowed position will support the MBL's Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFOO) and reflects the MBL's commitment to strengthening the institution's financial sustainability, while fulfilling its mission of scientific research and education.

Damian Desiderio, MBL's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will serve as the inaugural holder of the chair. By creating this endowed position, the Kellers highlight the critical role of strong financial and operational leadership in ensuring the institution's continuing excellence.

"We believe the leadership of the Chief Financial and Operating Officer will be crucial to maintaining and advancing the scientific and educational contributions of the MBL," said Connie and Dennis Keller. "At the same time, this role is essential in discovering ways to do more with less, reducing and eliminating deficits to make the MBL financially sustainable."

Through this gift, the Kellers also express their belief in the continued importance of the MBL's work.

"The MBL's storied research and teaching achievements in its nearshore domain have brought enormous benefits to life on Earth and to the Earth itself," the Kellers said. "We are very happy to play a small part in supporting this mission, and we invite others who want to honor Bob Zimmer and the University of Chicago and support the future of the MBL to join us in contributing to this endowment."

About the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL)

The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) is dedicated to scientific discovery – exploring fundamental biology, understanding marine biodiversity and the environment, and informing the human condition through research and education. Founded in Woods Hole, Massachusetts in 1888, the MBL is a private, nonprofit institution and an affiliate of the University of Chicago. Sixty-three Nobel laureates have been engaged in the research and teaching activities of the MBL.

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SOURCE Marine Biological Laboratory