Marine Brothers Test Bonds Together Through War and Recovery with Wounded Warrior Project

Bradley (artillery) found his way to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and is building a second career helping others. He now works with WWP's Benefits Service, where he uses his insights to help other warriors navigate the VA's process.

Brian (supply logistics) ended up living on the streets of Atlanta. After walking out of a hospital, he was missing for weeks before police called Bradley in Florida to let him know Brian had been found. Holding back tears, Bradley asked, "how do I get him home?"

Bradley had followed his older brother Brian's footsteps and joined the Marine Corps after high school because he saw how his brother grew and matured during his first year of service. "I wanted to be part of that," Bradley recalled.

Now Brian calls Bradley his "big little brother," because Bradley shared his home to provide an environment where Brian can recover and start anew. Bradley's experiences managing his own PTSD and working with other warriors at WWP gave him a new perspective on how to best help his brother.

"Most people don't know another human being for as long as they know their brother or sister," Bradley added. "He is now doing better for himself, but I want him to know that I'll always be here for him."

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (52.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns.

