Marine Toys for Tots Delivers Hope to Children in Need on Child Poverty Day and Throughout the Year

TRIANGLE, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Nation, we recognized Child Poverty Day on October 17th. However, the Marine Toys for Tots Program is on a year-round mission to help the nearly 40% of American children living in impoverished households.

For example, during one recent distribution event in Ohio, Toys for Tots partnered with local organizations to deliver books, toys, and educational games to more than 450 children. "This is my first Lego set," one child said. "Every time we go to the store, the Legos are too expensive for mommy to buy."

One parent expressed gratitude, stating: "We really appreciate these toys for our children. They are a surprise and a blessing!"

Marine Toys for Tots recognizes that the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged families persist throughout the year – that's why the Program is a year-round force for good. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to the children of these families is a reminder that there is hope for a brighter future.

"With the relentless impact of sustained inflation, many parents struggle to provide even the most basic necessities," said LtGen Jim Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Our mission is to deliver hope and emotional relief to children from underprivileged families whenever and wherever in the country they are struggling."

Child Poverty Day serves as a reminder that every child deserves the chance to thrive and dream. In recognition of Child Poverty Day, Marine Toys for Tots urges Americans to help them provide optimism for a brighter future for our Nation's disadvantaged youth.

To see how you can help put a smile on the face of a child who so desperately needs it, please visit: https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/evergreen-news.

