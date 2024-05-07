Marine Toys for Tots Highlights Foster Care Initiative on National Foster Care Day

TRIANGLE, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Foster Care Day, May 7th, Marine Toys for Tots, America's premier children's Christmastime charity, is shining a light on their efforts to assist children in need with their Foster Care Initiative.

More than 700 children enter the Foster Care system every single day. Through no fault of their own, these young people find themselves removed from everything they know. Oftentimes, the only possession these children have is a small bag for clothes. That's why Toys for Tots launched their Foster Care Initiative in 2022 – to provide resources that help these children during extremely stressful and trying times with the goal of reducing their anxiety and making a positive impact in their lives.

"When I became the President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, I knew we could be more than a Christmastime charity. Part of that intent was to assist foster families and foster children. I wanted to involve the entire community to assist us in providing items such as backpacks and educational toys, books, and other gifts," said LtGen James Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

During one of the most trying times they'll ever face, the Toys for Tots Foster Care Initiative is there for these children – providing them with resources and emotional relief to navigate the challenges of Foster Care. In 2023 alone, the Initiative provided much-needed support to more than 332,000 at-risk children to include those living in Foster Care.

Toys for Tots is achieving a multi-generational impact with their support for children facing challenging circumstances, as typified by SSgt James Caldwell. When SSgt Caldwell was a young boy, he faced the uncertainty of the Foster Care System and received hope through the gift of a new toy from the local Toys for Tots chapter in his community at Christmas. Fast-forward to today, and now he's giving back to disadvantaged children as a Marine who volunteers with his local Toys for Tots chapter.

"If a kid is experiencing darkness all year long and then someone like me, dressed in a fancy uniform says, 'I think maybe we can help you a little bit', that can give maybe not all of them, but one or two the hope they need, and they'll go on to do great things," said SSgt Caldwell.

Together, we can help foster children find a path to a brighter future. For more information about how you can support the Toys for Tots Foster Care Initiative, please visit https://www.toysfortots.org/programs/foster-children/.

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots